Denver orders additional veterans banners

Now is the time for residents to order a veteran’s banner to hang in downtown Denver if you missed out on the first round of orders, Denver Council was told at their May 20 meeting.

Borough Manager Mike Hession reported there’s a minimum order of ten needed for production and additional orders almost meet that threshold. Residents may contact the borough office or the website at denverboro.net for ordering information.

Councilman John Palm, who coordinated the veteran banner project, noted the attractive banners are receiving many positive comments.

After two years, the banners will be taken down and returned to their donors.

George Whetsel, director of Public Works, noted that the pool was in pristine condition and ready to open.

“Then the storm hit on Sunday, May 19 and put the kibosh on a lot of our clean-up work done. The pool meter also stopped working. But we’ll be ready to open Memorial Day,” Whetsel said.

Blake Daub, council president, summarized other councilmen and Mayor Rod Redcay’s comments in thanking the fire company, police, borough manager and many residents who came to the aid of those with storm damage.

“As bad as it was, it could have been much, much worse. We were lucky,” said Daub.

In other business:

Megan Thompson, an audit manager at Herbein and Company, Inc., gave an overview of Denver’s 2018 audit. Thompson indicated a clean audit with no findings. She commended the borough for their internal system of checks and balances in handling finances. “Treasurer Barbara Arntz, had everything in order, which made the audit process run smoothly,” Thompson said.

Council agreed to issue a Request for Proposal (RFP) for pension plan investment advisory and management services. Hession said, “We’ve been with Principal Financial for the last 20 years. We may decide to stick with Principal after the RFP. It’s always good to see what else is out there.”

North 3rd Street construction is on schedule, Whetsel reported. Blacktopping is scheduled prior to Memorial Day, weather permitting.

Council approved purchasing a new Indeco IHC-75 plate tamper for the borough’s backhoe from Plasterer Equipment Company, Inc., for $8,600.

Council went into executive session to discuss personnel matters, including the current collective bargaining agreement negotiations. No action was taken.

Alice Hummer is a correspondent for The Ephrata Review.