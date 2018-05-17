- Writer by day, anime extraordinaire by night
Denver residents express traffic woes
A coach from Cocalico Youth Baseball made a special visit to the Denver Council meeting on May 14 over unsafe drop off and pick up conditions for players and siblings at the 1.4-acre North 4th Street playground at the corner of North 4th and Locust.
“My biggest concern is kids getting hit,” said the coach who wishes to remain anonymous.
“Every two to three games, we have close calls, because cars are flying down the road and a kid steps out. Parents park on the north side of 4th St., their kids get out of the car and because there are so many cars that are parked there, their kids can’t see through their parents’ car and they commit to the road,” said the coach.
“Some of them look and others don’t and then you have a car coming,” said the coach. “If you put a one-way there, it doesn’t solve the solution.”
Council said the fire department has the same concern. Vice President, Christopher Flory, suggested painting a yellow curb to avoid the problem.
It’s a wide-open view, then, for the fire company,” said Flory.
“It’s not only the players, it’s the brothers and sisters on the playground,” said Beverly Hagan, from the audience.
The coach said the field is used a few times during the week and multiple times on Saturdays. Council debated various ideas to solve the problem and will continue to find a solution.
“We’re going to have to create an ordinance to do this,” said Flory.
Several audience members who live on N. 4th St. between Locust and Walnut (the same address as the ballfield and playground) complained to council of speeding traffic and parking conflicts.
Part of the issue is vehicles parked on both sides of the street with two-way traffic but narrow enough for one.
“Initially, council looked at the possibility of making that a one-way from Locust up towards Walnut,” said Mike Hession, borough manager. “The fire company did not seem to be in favor of.”
A possible solution discussed was that some areas of the street would have a yellow curb and it would stay a two-way street.
“I’m wondering if putting some stop signs up where the crosswalks are already, if that would slow people down,” said Hagan. “When I’m trying to pull out, I have a difficult time trying to creep out enough to see if there’s a car coming and there’s so many times I pulled out and there’s a car behind me because I didn’t see it, so if we could just have stop signs.”
Council said a multiple accidents are usually needed to warrant action. Council also suggested the yellow line could be moved back.
Hagan was not happy with that solution.
“Day and night, there are cars that fly down the street, and when they hit that bump, you can feel your walls shaking,” said resident Nina Fisher.
Mike Deetz, another resident, also voiced his concern with speeding on his street, especially before and after school.
“This would be high school students coming down South Sixth Street, cutting behind the Jr. High,” said Mayor Rod Redcay.
An unmarked road now connects the high school and the middle school.
“It’s also teachers,” said Deetz.
“They have a metal gate that they could close,” said Hagan.
“One of the reasons they told us why they built that street is because a lot of people drop off at the middle school and also at the high school,” said council member Todd Stewart.
“One of the suggestions I was going to make is not a speed bump, but a speed table,” said Deetz.
“After snow, those things can be devastating to a plow,” said council member John Palm.
Deetz said that school busses are also speeding, and he has gotten license plate numbers.
Deetz also asked council if Denver could have a once-a-year hazardous waste collection in the borough.
Deetz was told he could take his hazardous waste to a transfer station in Lancaster.
“Exactly, that’s a drive to Lancaster,” said Deetz. “A lot of communities do have hazardous waste days and it would be nice if we could do that once or twice a year.”
“That could raise your taxes, you know that?” said Flory.
“You can take all these things to the transfer station for free,” said Stewart. “If you have appliances, PPL will pick them up.”
“I took a TV in a couple years ago and I had to pay $15 to get rid of it,” said Hagan.
“I took 40 of them in last year and they didn’t charge,” said Redcay.
“They changed the law in Pennsylvania,” said Stewart. “They have to take computer equipment and televisions to recycle them, for free.”
Pamphlets concerning hazardous waste material are available at the borough building.
Michele Walter Fry welcomes your comments at michelewalterfry@gmail.com.
About Michele Walter Fry
