Denver restaurant and tavern closes

The Black Horse Restaurant and Tavern, 2170 N. Reading Road, Denver, closed its doors New Year’s Day, Jan. 1.

The closing announcement was posted on the Black Horse Facebook page New Year’s Day at 4:14 p.m.: “The black horse will be permanently closed we are very sorry.”

That posting elicited 57 comments by disappointed patrons. The posting was also shared 76 times as of Wednesday morning, Jan. 4.

In an announcement sent to the Review late Tuesday night by Britta Killian, the owners thanked the past patrons of the restaurant and tavern and also thanked all the employees for their dedication and commitment over the past years.

Killian said previously purchased gift cards can be redeemed at Black Horse Lodge and Suites. The closing of Black Horse Restaurant and Tavern does not affect Black Horse Lodge and Suites.

Black Horse Restaurant and Tavern was established in 1989 by Glenn Redcay and has been under its current ownership for the past nine years.

The restaurant facility is available to be leased, she said.