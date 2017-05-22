Denver to save money on bridge project

Denver Borough Council members received good news at their May 8 meeting regarding the South Fourth Street Bridge replacement bids.

E-mail communication to Mike Hession, borough manager, indicated the “apparent low-bidder” for the project, Kingsley Construction, came in at $2,090,892, which is about $87,000 lower than engineers’ estimates.

Water improvements comprise $97,520 and sewer improvements $59,614.80 for the South Fourth Street Bridge. PennDOT pays for 75 percent of water and sewer improvements and the borough is responsible for the remaining 25 percent. Construction should begin mid June.

Council also discussed another summer road project, the paving schedule for North Fifth Street. It lists a bid opening on June 7 and the contract to be awarded at council’s June 12 meeting.

The paving project would begin July 3 with completion targeted for Aug. 17.

In other business, council approved a business membership for the borough in the Historical Society of the Cocalico Valley. Located at 249 W. Main St., Ephrata, the society maintains a library open to anyone wanting to do research.

“The library is phenomenal,” said Mayor Rodney Redcay. “It has a wealth of information.”

Council members toured the historical society on April 27.

“We put money in the 2017 budget for this,” said Hession.

The council meeting was conducted by Vice President Christopher Flory, in the absence of the President Blake Daub.

In other business:

* Council members also approved sending a letter of support to West Cocalico Township supervisors for their storm water grant application. It involves storm water best management practices for homes and businesses and includes the Cocalico School District and the four municipalities in the Cocalico region.

* Council authorized the installation of a new PPL wood pole about 1.5 feet behind the curb at 142 Walnut St. — the former Weave Corp. building — to provide service to MJLHML LLC, owned by Joe Lapi.

“Perhaps PPL could also take down their light located on the H-frame poles,” said resident Mike Cohick. “I don’t think it’s legal.”

* Council approved the donation of five one-day passes to the Denver Community Pool to the Adamstown Area Library. They will be used as incentives for the children’s summer reading program.

* Council accepted the updated Emergency Response Plan for the Denver Borough Public Water System. New contact information was added and information concerning system equipment lists and assessment of available equipment was updated.

Share this: Email

Print

