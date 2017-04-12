- Easter Egg Hunt List
In Denver, a unique Good Friday service
A 60-minute Walk of Grace, held on Good Friday, April 14, through downtown Denver offers a “mobile” way to reflect on God’s grace.
Using Christ’s last seven words, residents begin at 2 p.m. at Faith United Lutheran Church’s Memorial Garden, 357 Walnut St., for the first word’s reflection.
Other stops include: second word, Fairview Cemetery; third word, R.E.A.L. Life Community Services; fourth word, railroad tracks by Fulton Bank; fifth word, Courtyard Café on Main; sixth word, Denver Borough building; seventh word, Trinity United Methodist Church.
Participating churches include Harvest Fellowship, St. John’s United Church of Christ, Trinity United Methodist, and Faith United Lutheran.
This walking, community event from 2 to 3 p.m. is open to the public. It will be held rain or shine.