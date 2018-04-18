Denver wins Tree City Award for the 20th year

Denver Borough was awarded the prestigious Tree City USA Award for the 20th consecutive year. The community celebrates this award during its ambitious, annual Arbor Day work day, on Saturday April 28, beginning at 9 a.m.

The public is invited to help with planting over sixty trees in the open space behind the former Denver House, located at 240 Main Street.

Mike Hession, Denver manager, said, “This riparian buffer area totals .21 acres. Based on requirements from the Department of Environmental Protection’s (DEP) best management practice for riparian buffers, trees planted need a density of 320 trees per acre at maturity. Using these guidelines, this area needed 68 trees.”

Eleven varieties of trees will be planted, including: red maple, silver maple, yellow birch, American sycamore, black gum, pin oak, black willow, flowering dogwood, serviceberry, redbud, and smooth sumac.

Arbor Day starts with the reading of the Tree City USA proclamation, presentation of the designation and a brief ex

planation of the value of a riparian buffer. Planting is done under the direction of the Shade Tree Commission.

Denver’s public works department and recreation division assists with the preparation, planting and long range maintenance of the trees.

The project is part of the borough’s MS4 federal stormwater management plan.