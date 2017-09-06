- Wool Frolic Sept. 16 at Landis Valley
Denver Women’s Club to kick off new year
The Women’s Club of Denver holds its first meeting of the 2017-18 club year Wednesday, Sept. 20, at 7 p.m. at Faith United Lutheran Church in Denver.
Deb Zerbe of Uncle Jerry’s Popcorn will present a “delicious” program. More information can be found at www.unclejerryskettlecorn.com.
Devotions will be led by Anna Rose Schannauer; table display by Linda Shelly; hospitality by RoxAnn Klein, Mary Stewart and Sally Wealand; hostesses are Deborah Henly and Kim Reardon; share is wear school/sportswear and the favorite food of the month is tailgate food.
Officers for the year are: President Nancy Hamill; Vice-President Johnnie Brooks; Recording Secretary Christina Stove; Corresponding Secretary Pat Brendle; Treasurer Nedra Bearinger; and Parliamentary Advisor Debra Ebersole.
Members of the executive board are: care of members, Mary Stewart; devotions, Sue Dissinger; education/scholarships,YvonneWeaver; finance, Shirley Sweigart and Sally Wealand; gardening, Mindi Stoner and Lori Stover; hospitality, Gale Gensemer and Pat Ryan; hostess, Ann Roseboro; membership, Melissa Voler; program, Jane Lesher and Jane Webber; public affairs, Debra Ebersole and Anna Rose Schannauer; publicity, Linda Boyer; the arts, Doris Rauch; ways and means, June Kohl, Sandra Martin and Christina Stover.
Additional programs for the year include: Oct. 18, History of Costumes 1600 to 1900 by Dr. Damayanthie Eluwawalage; Nov. 15, Historic Brendle Museum, Schaefferstown field trip; Jan. 17, Mission in Kazakhstan by Katie Roark; Feb. 20, Hearing Issues by Dr. Wendy Stafford; March 20, Lenape Indian Culture and Artifacts by Uhma Ruth Py; April 18, Gardening with Herbs by Master Gardener; and May 16, spring banquet with musical entertainment by the Cocalico High School Music Department.
The Ways and Means Committee is selling cookbooks, featuring club members’ favorite recipes, for $15. Additionally, Redner’s Sandwich Tickets (Route 272 Denver and Reamstown crossroad) are available for $5 now through May.
Anyone interested in purchasing a cookbook or sandwich tickets may phone Sandra Martin at 717-587-0456.
Those interested in attending a meeting or becoming a member may phone 717-484-0518.
