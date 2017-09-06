Home   >   Cocalico   >   Denver Women’s Club to kick off new year

Denver Women’s Club to kick off new year

By on September 6, 2017

The Women’s Club of Denver holds its first meeting of the 2017-18 club year Wednesday, Sept. 20, at 7 p.m. at Faith United Lutheran Church in Denver.

Deb Zerbe of Uncle Jerry’s Popcorn will present a “delicious” program. More information can be found at www.unclejerryskettlecorn.com.

Devotions will be led by Anna Rose Schannauer; table display by Linda Shelly; hospitality by RoxAnn Klein, Mary Stewart and Sally Wealand; hostesses are Deborah Henly and Kim Reardon; share is wear school/sportswear and the favorite food of the month is tailgate food.

Officers for the year are: President Nancy Hamill; Vice-President Johnnie Brooks; Recording Secretary Christina Stove; Corresponding Secretary Pat Brendle; Treasurer Nedra Bearinger; and Parliamentary Advisor Debra Ebersole.

Members of the executive board are: care of members, Mary Stewart; devotions, Sue Dissinger; education/scholarships,YvonneWeaver; finance, Shirley Sweigart and Sally Wealand; gardening, Mindi Stoner and Lori Stover; hospitality, Gale Gensemer and Pat Ryan; hostess, Ann Roseboro; membership, Melissa Voler; program, Jane Lesher and Jane Webber; public affairs, Debra Ebersole and Anna Rose Schannauer; publicity, Linda Boyer; the arts, Doris Rauch; ways and means, June Kohl, Sandra Martin and Christina Stover.

Additional programs for the year include: Oct. 18, History of Costumes 1600 to 1900 by Dr. Damayanthie Eluwawalage; Nov. 15, Historic Brendle Museum, Schaefferstown field trip; Jan. 17, Mission in Kazakhstan by Katie Roark; Feb. 20, Hearing Issues by Dr. Wendy Stafford; March 20, Lenape Indian Culture and Artifacts by Uhma Ruth Py; April 18, Gardening with Herbs by Master Gardener; and May 16, spring banquet with musical entertainment by the Cocalico High School Music Department.

The Ways and Means Committee is selling cookbooks, featuring club members’ favorite recipes, for $15. Additionally, Redner’s Sandwich Tickets (Route 272 Denver and Reamstown crossroad) are available for $5 now through May.

Anyone interested in purchasing a cookbook or sandwich tickets may phone Sandra Martin at 717-587-0456.

Those interested in attending a meeting or becoming a member may phone 717-484-0518.

 

