Denver’s Declaration House benefits everyone
An interview with Rod Redcay, executive director of R.E.A.L. Life Community Services, a 501(c)(3) organization that’s building Declaration House on Main Street, Denver, answers many questions people are asking about the 3.54 million dollar project.
Yes, a large portion of floor space offers ten affordable apartments to people with a good work history who qualify for the sliding scale rents. These apartments — offering two one-bedroom and eight two- bedroom apartments — are not for short term rental. They’ll be a stabilizing influence for families already showing efforts to make ends meet.
Declaration House has an elevator to access the apartments, which are located on the second and third floors.
“We’re taking applications for the apartments now,” said Redcay. For more information, go to the website reallcs.org or call 717-336-7797.
First floor offices will be staffed for medical, dental and other social service needs. The Welsh Mountain Medical Center, which boasts an excellent staff of certified professionals in these areas, will be available to everyone, Redcay stressed.
Many people have found that if they don’t have dental insurance or ample finances, they must skimp on regular dental care. They can endure significant pain for an extended time while attempting to find a dentist when an emergency occurs. Dental issues can have serious consequences on other areas of a person’s physical health.
Children in particular suffer when medical and dental needs are not addressed. When a child is sick, often the appetite or stomach is effected. This can result in lack of good nutrition. The best possible growth and development, both for the body and the brain, doesn’t occur.
In addition, some people will use an Urgent Care Center when illness forces them to seek medical help. These people, and others who turn 65 and go on Medicare, find it can be difficult to find a family doctor who accepts Medicare and will take them as patients at an age when they’re more likely to need one.
“Our health care offices are part of the Northern Lancaster Hub. Other social services are in the Community Commons building on route 272, next to the Ephrata Library,” Redcay said.
The mini-bus donated by LutherCare in Lititz for use by non-profits such as Ephrata Area Social Services and Declaration House, allows for transportation to appointments at the Community Commons building and other medical offices.
First Floor Offers Retail Space
Not everyone is aware that in addition to the medical, dental and other offices on the first floor, there’s up to 1,500 square feet of retail space available.
“The space can be outfitted for one, two or three tenants, depending on space needs,” explained Redcay.
It is hoped that whoever comes into that space will provide services from which the entire community can profit and enjoy.
Current Status of Declaration House
The project has secured a bit over 3.4 million in funding of the 3.54 million needed.
“We have $130,000 left to raise,” Redcay said.
There are different funding events occurring before the end of the project. On June 15, a fundraiser will occur in conjunction with Camp Conquest in Reinholds.
The project is on track to open sometime in September.
“It’s important for everyone to know that this is a community project and anyone can make a difference. We will have a donor wall recognizing all donations over $250. A brick on the donor wall will note each donation over $10,000,” Redcay said.
Alice Hummer is a correspondent for The Ephrata Review.
