DiMatteo promoted to middle school principal

Cocalico School District on Jan. 22 promoted high school assistant principal Anthony DiMatteo to the top post at Cocalico Middle School.

DiMatteo officially started as middle school principal on Tuesday.

He replaces Bradley Testa, whose sudden departure was announced by Superintendent Ella Musser earlier this month.

In addition to once working as an instructional technology coach for the district, DiMatteo spent five years as head coach of the varsity girls’ basketball team, stepping down from that position in early 2016 to find more balance between work time and family time.

Among those voting for DiMatteo’s promotion was Brett Buckwalter, who was officially sworn in as a new member at the meeting’s start by District Judge Nancy Hamill.

He was appointed by the Cocalico board to fill a vacancy left after the 2017 election. Buckwalter will serve a two-year term ending in early December 2019, when he can stand for election for another two years.

The full board tended to several routine matters Monday, including its annual approval of the Lancaster County Career & Technology Center budget.

The district will see its contribution to the CTC decline by about $21,000 in 2018-2019. Cocalico sends the equivalent of 130 students to the center annually both in part-time and full-time programs or about 5.8 percent of the center’s total enrollment. The district’s total share of the 2018-2019 budget represents an equal share of the funding.

The board also voted to send $548,597 worth of unpaid taxes to the Lancaster County Tax Claim Bureau for collection. Though the dollar value fell from last year, business manager Sherri Stull told board members the number of properties included on the list rose by one-third of one percent.

At $226,532, property owners in East Cocalico Township owe the most to the school district.

Stull said the collection bureau is typically able to collect on all the outstanding bills.