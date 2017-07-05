Home   >   Cocalico   >   ‘Dinosaur Dig’ a dirty pleasure

‘Dinosaur Dig’ a dirty pleasure

By on July 5, 2017
Preston Sauder, Miranda Eberly, Landon Ebery and Carter Allen showing off their fossil finds.

Field Paleontologists Mike and Roberta Straka brought their ‘Dinosaur Dig’ to the Adamstown Area Library Summer Reading Program on June 27 at Peace United Church of Christ, Swartzville. Children and their families were invited to participate in a scientific exploration highlighting the world of dinosaurs, fossils, and rocks/minerals. Each year the team explores the badlands of North and South Dakota excavating dinosaurs.

The fun-filled show covered the formation of fossils, herbivores versus carnivores, basics of geology (rocks and minerals). The team discussed their work as field paleontologists and background in geology.

Mike Straka talking to the kids about a T-Rex rib bone - smallest bone in the T-Rex body

There was an interactive fossil talk to ready the Junior Paleontologists to go on their dig. Mike Straka explained how and where fossils can be located. The team will set up a “museum of artifacts” for the participants to view.

The program included a fossil talk and highlights some of the Strakas’ amazing discoveries. This “hands-on” program was special because everyone handled real dinosaur fossil bones — not plastic replicas.

This program complies with the Pennsylvania Academic Standard for Earth Science. The dynamics of earth science include the studies of forces of nature that build the earth and wear down the earth. The understanding of these concepts uses principles from physical sciences, geography and mathematics.

