Direct Wire and Cable expands in Denver
Denver Borough is built with no large, undeveloped tracts of land for business and industry. But that doesn’t stop business growth, as evidenced by several new projects discussed at Denver Council’s Sept. 24 meeting.
Council approved a half dozen motions related to Direct Wire and Cable company’s proposed addition.
Denver Wire and Cable Inc., 412 Oak St., proposed the 18,000-square-foot addition on the North Fifth Street side of its existing 85,000-square-foot factory, assembly and packaging facility. The firm produces and sells welding cable products. It was founded in 1977 with five employees and has grown to more than 70 employees today, according to the company website.
All motions came following Denver Planning Commission’s review and recommendations.
Wade Smith, vice president of operations for Direct Wire and Cable said the proposal was fine when Denver Manager Mike Hession asked if a $2,500 fee contribution in lieu of a traffic study was acceptable.
Denver Wire and Cable completed a Trip Generation Summary Report indicating that the new addition will generate a total of 14 weekday trips during peak morning work hours. Roadways and intersections surrounding the project function well below capacity and the project will not significantly increase traffic flow. The new addition will generate 14 weekday vehicle trips during peak morning work hours. Roadways and intersections surrounding the project function well below capacity and the project will not significantly increase traffic flow, Smith told council.
David Mease, engineer from Diehm and Sons, said the company’s stormwater management plan includes an easement declaration for stormwater pipes signed by Denver Volunteer Fire Company.
Therefore council felt it was not necessary for Direct Wire and Cable to complete a traffic study, which was projected to cost approximately $4,000.
The addition will provide the company much needed extra space for their operations.
Council congratulated Rod Recay, executive director of Real Life Community Services, on the demolition work started at Declaration House on Main Street, less than 24 hours after the official groundbreaking on Sept. 17. The project for ten affordable apartments plus professional health offices is slated for completion in summer of 2019. The site previously was the Denver House hotel.
At the planning commission’s Oct. 9 meeting, land development plans for Cocalico School District’s service center addition will be discussed. The district intends to build a 6,708 square foot addition, a 510 square foot salt shed addition, a new fueling station and a reconfigured parking lot replacing parking affected by construction.
In other business:
- Councilman John Palm reported the veteran’s banners project is progressing well. All brackets to hold the new banners are installed and a handful of people need to approve proofs for their banners. “We’re on schedule and should have no trouble meeting the goal of having the new banners hung by Veteran’s Day in November.”
- Hession reviewed the stormwater management projects and public education activities during the last calendar year as outlined in the borough’s MS4 plan. Most recent public education activities included the display at the Denver Fair, the tree planting ceremony and public education event at the Fair. The spring Park Clean-up Day included a discussion of the importance of specific conservation efforts. All public service information items distributed are on the borough website.
“We added an online Hotlink for reporting anyone seen dumping something that shouldn’t be dumped into the water system or elsewhere. This hotlink goes directly to me so tips can be quickly checked,” said Hession.
Alice Hummer is a correspondent for The Ephrata Review.
About Alice Hummer
