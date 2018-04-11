Dogs drive residents barking mad

A little black and white Shih Tzu is reportedly disrupting properties at “wee hours of the morning” in the borough of Adamstown. the dog was talked about at the April 3 borough council meeting.

“You don’t want to get on her bad side,” said Pat Reese and Carol Wakefield, who were visiting the monthly meeting.

“They open the door and let it go,” said Reese.

“Dogs are running loose and allowed to defecate in other peoples’ yards,” said Reese. “We have others in our neighborhood.”

“There’s a pile on my porch right now,” said resident Sue Weinhold.

“If you give us a call when you see the dog out or if you actually observe what it does, we’ll be happy to address it,” said Officer Matthew Randolph, of the Ephrata Police Department.

Council and visitors discussed how Lions Club Memorial Park is not fit for walking or kids playing because of dog remnants.

Councilman Dave Matz described how a park in Ephrata Township is considering making their park dog-free because of this problem. Council suggested neighbors take pictures of doggies in action.

“We don’t chase loose dogs,” said Randolph. “Usually we give people the opportunity to correct their behavior, and after that, we’ll progress.”

Council suggested the dog warden will also come out.

In other news, councilwoman Jessica Kelly discussed this season’s Adamstown Community Pool membership.

“I was wondering if the pool could have an after-five rate,” asked Wakefield.

The after-six “gate rate” is $4 for adults, $3 for students and seniors, and children four and under are free.

“If I had known that, I would have gone to the pool for the last 15 years,” said Wakefield.

Also discussed at the meeting: Eric Dickson resigned as the Emergency Management Coordinator for the borough and council discussed finding a replacement.

Michele Walter Fry welcomes your comments at michelewalterfry@gmail.com.

