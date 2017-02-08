East Cocalico, anticipating spring, awards mowing bids

The East Cocalico Township supervisors reviewed 13 mowing bids at their Thursday, Feb. 2, meeting and awarded the mowing contract to low bidder, Dan Carroll, Manheim, for $6,450.

Included in the bid is mowing for 30 weeks at the township building, 100 Hill Road, Denver, plus the community swimming pool and a recreation area in Old Homestead development.

Many of the bids submitted were in $13,000 to $19,000 range. The high end of the range was the cost incurred last year when the township’s former mowing contractor got out of the business just before the mowing season began.

Carroll indicated to township officials that his mowing contracts cover a wide, geographic area. The townhip’s mowing is ideally located and will fill in a dead spot between his other contracted jobs. Reference checks were satisfactory.

Also on the business agenda were three resolutions, each accepting for dedication one of three small parcels of land from Muddy Creek Lutheran Church.

The first parcel, a tract of land on the west side of South Muddy Creek Road and on the north side of Muddy Creek Church road is 176 square feet.

The second parcel, on the west side of South Muddy Creek Road and the south side of Muddy Creek Church Road is 300 square feet.

The third parcel, on the west side of South Muddy Creek Road and the north side of Muddy Creek Church Road is 10,306 square feet.

Supervisors also accepted a one-half acre (0.5034) deed of dedication from Woodcrest Retreat Association. This additional street right-of-way is located along the eastern side of Route 222 at the northerly terminus of Road “C.”

In other business:

* The supervisors confirmed that the two new highway employees, Daniel Tasco and Dallas Lucas, will receive a performance evaluation after 60 days and be considered for a pay raise pending the outcome of the evaluation.

* Supervisors used the new computer wall mounted monitor in the meeting room. It showed excellent clarity as color pictures of township properties were displayed prior to the meeting. Several documents were shown on the monitor so everyone could view them. This monitor will be especially useful when developers show building plan proposals, that formerly, were on an easel, and difficult for everyone to see.

* Berkshire Systems answered questions concerning their proposal to bring the township’s building security up-to-date.