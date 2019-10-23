East Cocalico approves road crew collective bargaining agreement

East Cocalico Township’s board of supervisors agreed to a collective bargaining agreement between the township and its recently unionized road crew workers.

At the board’s Oct. 17 meeting, the three supervisors officially accepted the agreement which will now go to the union’s attorney for any comment. The agreement lays out the rules that both parties will adhere to in all future dealings including management rights, sick and personal leave, leaves of absence, overtime, seniority, handling of grievances and arbitration, insurance, payroll and all other dealings.

Much of the agreement coincides with policies already in place. For road crew members who seek outside employment, the agreement allows such jobs, provided the employee’s obligation to the township comes first. If injured on the outside job, the worker will be liable for expenses and not the township’s insurance carrier.

The agreement allows for employee and family optical and dental expenses of up to $2,000 per year. Unused money up to $1,600 may be rolled over to the next year. Bi-weekly payroll deductions for health insurance for a parent and child or an employee and spouse will be $10, for a family $15 and for a single employee $6.50. This is also unchanged from the present township policy.

Under the agreement, employees gained a holiday — the employee’s birthday — for a total of 10 paid holidays.

Starting pay for 2019 remains at $25 but the agreement calls for a 2.75% increase from 2020 through 2023.

“That’s what they would like to see every year,” said interim township Manager Penny Pollick.

All three supervisors said they agree to the terms of the contract, but due to collective bargaining laws, they refused to comment further.

“We’re fine with it,” said supervisor Doug Mackley. “We’re the ones passing it on to them.”

The road crew’s attorney will now look the agreement over and bring it back to the township to be signed, perhaps as early as next month.

The unionization of the road crew was announced at the board’s Aug. 1 meeting when a letter from the workers was read aloud. It stated that they “have heard too many negative comments made from outside sources about the future path of the township and we feel for the best interest of our employment and our families we need to take action. We would like to start a collaboration with the board of supervisors on this action.”

The letter was signed by all three members of the township’s highway department: Daniel Tasco, Troy Young and Brandon Sensenig.

At that time, Mackley said the letter was a result of two years of “controversy in the township.” Without assigning blame, road crewman Dan Tasco at the August meeting said upcoming changes on the board as well as concern about the 2020 budget “has us deeply concerned.”

In other business, the board agreed to a 7-year franchise agreement with Blue Ridge Communications. The new agreement will run through March 9, 2027.

The board also agreed to renew a contract for phone maintenance services for the township’s phone system from Farlow Communications of Lititz in the amount of $1,910. This reflects a $646 increase and will run through Nov. 30, 2020.

Lastly, the supervisors voted to apply for a $200,000 National Fish and Wildlife Foundation grant. According to Ken McCrea, the township’s storm water management officer, the money will be used for stream bank restoration along Little Cocalico Creek along the Denver Borough line west of Reinholds Road. The grant requires a 30% match of $60,000 but McCrea said the funds have already been budgeted.

