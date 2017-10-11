Home   >   Cocalico   >   East Cocalico examines pension options

By on October 11, 2017

Supervisors at their Oct. 5 meeting discussed pension plan findings after the township’s CPA analysis of figures from Principal Financial Group, the current pension provider, revealed several, additional costs not revealed in the $14,000 published fees cost.

A few citizens criticized supervisors at recent meetings for allowing what they felt was a negative pension provider situation to drag and wondered why, in the past, timely reports and actual numbers weren’t supplied to the public.

The minimum municipal obligation (MMO) -the amount needed annually to keep the pension plan actuarially sound — increased over $95,000 this year. Many factors impact this calculation, including the police officers’ total five percent payroll contribution and estimated state aid.

These costs and the fact that the current provider’s performance has been in the bottom quartile for the last several years, even as investment yields have improved, led supervisors to discuss a draft request for proposals from other providers.

Although thought was given to considering other providers in the last several years, supervisors indicated circumstances did not permit such a large, complex undertaking.

Township manager, Scott Russell, presented the draft proposal request to solicit other providers. He also discussed the possibility of forming a pension board within the township.

The next step, supervisors agreed, is to have their CPA at Weinhold Nichol Company look over the proposal and get back to them. They said having a provider more local than the current one in Iowa would be useful.

“Typically a request for proposals (RFP) will yield six to eight respondents,” said Russell. “There aren’t a lot out there that do this type of business.”

While rising costs in an improved market led supervisors to consider other proposals, Russell said the overall pension plan is in good shape. It’s funded at 83 percent, which is considered healthy.

In other business, Police Chief, Terry Arment, reported 874 calls for service in September, 6,729 calls year to date. There were 36 criminal cases in September and 15 arrests were made.

  • Assistant road master, Christopher Flory explained why, among other duties, it’s important for the road crew to keep road edges clear. With no curbing resident’s yards sometimes encroach onto the road edges. “We need to keep the entire road width open for plowing in the winter,” Flory said.
  • Adamstown Area Library librarian, Kathy Thren, accompanied by Marj Herb, Board of Trustees’ president, gave an update on library programs and the capital campaign to build a new library. A total of $861,000 has been raised since April, 2016. The goal is $1.5 million. Grant proposals went out to over 70 foundations. Summer reading programs for children served 1,279.
  • UGI officials said their target date to break ground for their new corporate facility along Colonel Howard Boulevard is Nov. 9. Completion is tentatively scheduled for December, 2018 with employees moving in during January, 2019.
  • Supervisors approved a water and sewer authority rental agreement proposal with no change for 2018. Annual rent is $11,700 per year or $975.00 per month.

