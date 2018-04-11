East Cocalico extends Cocalico Commons Project

Supervisor chairman Alan Fry, and secretary Doug Mackley, approved a time extension for Benderson, the company working on developing the Cocalico Commons proposed shopping center project, until December 8, 2018. Vice-chairman Romao Carrasco, was absent from the April 5 meeting.

The purpose of the time extension is to continue work on outstanding conditions related to the approval of the plan.

The project is on approximately 57 acres of land along Colonel Howard Boulevard and Reamstown Road. Previously announced was a grocery store with gas pumps, another large store with no further description, five fast casual restaurant pads and spaces for other stores.

Cocalico Commons project personnel held pre-planning meetings in April 2005, when Karen Koncle was township manager. At that time, no one knew the impact of the 2008 downturn in the economy.

Companies approached the governor and the result was legislation in 2010 (Act 46) which extended time limits for five years for construction projects with approved permits. Act 87 and Act 54 followed, each dealing with time extensions to enable companies to recover economically.

Benderson also requested verification of time deadlines, based on Act 54, relating to zoning hearing board approvals, conditional use approvals and protection from ordinance changes.

In other business, supervisors:

• Authorized Ben Tressler, a member of Boy Scout Troop 60 and a Cocalico High School junior, to extend the current walking trail at Reamstown Park for his Eagle Scout project. All permitting fees will be waived for this project. Supervisors thanked Tressler, who was present, for undertaking this project.

• Reminded residents of the next Stoney Pointe Playground meeting at 7 p.m. on April 10. The playground is an agenda topic for the regularly scheduled Recreation Board meeting.

• Acknowledged the lowest qualified bidders for the following projects: New Enterprise Stone and Lime Company for $286,866.46 for the Denver Road project and $75,680.24 for the widening of Indiandale and Buzzard Road project; Stewart and Tate, Inc. for $86,053.50 for oil and chip work and $22,124.02 for a double application of ralumac on Holtzman Road. Agreements will be prepared for action at a future supervisor’s meeting.

• Approved a 90 day time extension for the proposed Fox Brooke development off route 897 until July 5, 2018. Engineer Brent Lied said the developer is dealing with PennDOT on highway issues.

• Gave conditional approval to Pepperidge Farm’s stormwater management plan.

• Approved the PA One Call Proclamation designating April as “Pennsylvania 811 Safe Digging Month.” It encourages citizens to dial 811 or 1-800-242-1776 at least three business days before doing any digging for a project to “know what’s below.” This helps prevent injuries and damage when excavating. This utility service information center, which started with six utility companies in western PA and the City of Pittsburgh, celebrates its 46th year of continuous service.

