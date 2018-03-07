- Penn Cinema co-founder hopes to open two-screen theater in downtown Lancaster
- Winter Winds Down at Iron Valley and Miner’s Pub
- Showcase of Homes, March 1, 2018
- Reel Reviews: ‘Black Panther’ and ‘Annihilation’
- Welcome to Helping Hour
- Bound by wild desire: Lititz couple ‘Cashes’ in on love of theater
- Reel Reviews
- Dutch Apple’s 2018 season announced
- Disaster abounds: ‘Geostorm’ and ‘Happy Death Day’
- Reel Reviews: ‘Blade Runner’ and ‘Blade Runner 2049’
East Cocalico meets at fire hall
It was an expedient, just over one-hour meeting for East Cocalico supervisors on March 1 at the Stevens Fire Company. Chairman Alan Fry thanked firemen for their hospitality.
Supervisors hold off-site meetings three times per year. The first Thursday in March is at Stevens Fire Hall, the first Thursday in June at Reamstown Fire Hall and the first Thursday in September at the Smokestown Fire Hall. All three township fire companies are in East Cocalico Township.
Two big ticket budget expenditures were approved. Manager Scott Russell said that the $105,782.33 payment to Flyway Excavating, Inc., Lititz, “is two pays from the end of the Denver Road Bridge replacement project.”
The new bridge construction, completed in December 2017, “has some water ponding issues on the farm side of Denver Road. The township is still holding about $100,000 until this issue is addressed,” Russell said.
Corrective milling work to correct the water issue is being encouraged to occur at night between 7 p.m.-5 a.m. Flashing light signage will alert the public in advance of a work start date.
There’s also some other items to finish, including landscape work which couldn’t occur due to winter weather.
Supervisors approved purchasing a 2018 5500 Dodge dump truck with plow and anti-skid spreader for $86,000. The township will use a 5-year lease/purchase agreement with a 3.92 interest rate and annual payments of $19,274.54.
The business agenda was shortened by postponing five discussion items under old business: 1) meeting audio recordings and right to know requests; 2) detailed listing of capital inventory; 3) how to manage public comment and the current limit of five minutes per person; 4) update on strategic budget forecasting and 5) video-taping of meetings.
Supervisor Romao Carrasco suggested the postponement. He introduced the items earlier in the year, and said several are being worked on. They will be discussed at supervisors March 15 meeting.
In other business:
- Supervisors approved the Leo Club “Toll Road” on May 12 from 8 a.m.-noon at the intersection of Reamstown Road and Church Street. Supervisor Doug Mackley said the township’s heavily traveled main intersection historically has limited fundraisers there to three local nonprofits one time each per year. These include the Reamstown Fire Company, the Leo Club and the Reamstown Lions Club. Supervisors saw no reason to alter this precedent.
- Tina Thompson, from Senator Ryan Aument’s office, provided updates on legislative happenings and answered questions. Some people expressed interest in getting a radar bill passed for local police usage. It’s in committee and there’s no further news on it, reported Thompson.
- Supervisors recessed into executive session to discuss litigation. No further action occurred.
About Alice Hummer
Latest News
-
East Cocalico meets at fire hall
It was an expedient, just over one-hour meeting for East...
-
West Cocalico discusses chronic wasting disease
Coversation at the West Cocalico Board of Supervisors meeting on...
-
Reinholds Lions Club end 50 year run
After over 50 years of service to the community, the...
-
VFW plans to honor soldiers’ unmarked graves
On Sunday, May 27, the Reinholds VFW Post #6759 will...
-
Elizabeth M. McFarland, 87, Rothsville native, worked at GS Auto Auction, Highland Elementary
Elizabeth M. McFarland, 87, of Lancaster, passed away on Monday,...
-
Anna Mary Martin, 101, Bowmansville Mennonite Church member, deacon’s wife
Anna Mary Martin, 101, of Narvon, went to be with...
-
Gina Devlin, 58, cook at Ephrata Manor and GSV, enjoyed beach trips, Eagles fan
Gina Devlin, 58, of Lancaster passed away on Feb. 27,...
-
East Cocalico meets at fire hall
It was an expedient, just over one-hour meeting for...
-
West Cocalico discusses chronic wasting disease
Coversation at the West Cocalico Board of Supervisors meeting...
-
Reinholds Lions Club end 50 year run
After over 50 years of service to the community,...
-
It’s over – Pig, rooster chases canceled
Organizers say safety and protester disruption concerns fueled the...
- August 31, 2016
- 33
-
Not the same
Editor, Record Express, As a former legislator from Lancaster...
- April 16, 2014
- 13
-
The Akron dream
I suppose it was around 1970 when this new...
- March 26, 2015
- 12
-
Denise L Daughetee says:
-
-
Janice Ballenger says: