East Cocalico moves ahead with possible business tax abatement
Supervisors announced they had a positive meeting with Cocalico School District officials about the possibility of a tax abatement plan which would apply to businesses building in the commercial/ industrial zone along the township’s Route 272 corridor.
No specific boundaries have been defined for land which would qualify for tax relief. The legal process to do this requires a public hearing prior to a municipality designating an area as a LERTA zone.
LERTA stands for Local Economic Revitalization Act. It allows under used, undeveloped property to be designated eligible for LERTA consideration.
The next step, according to East Cocalico Township Manager, Scott Russell, would be developing possible scenarios as to how a tax abatement plan might work. Across the state tax abatement is applied in many different ways.
Township officials and school officials will continue this LERTA discussion in August.
At present, UGI is the only business granted LERTA tax abatement by the township and the school district. UGI will begin paying a reduced rate of taxes during the second year they occupy their approximately 32 million dollar new, corporate headquarters along Colonel Howard Boulevard. The phase-in time until UGI will pay one-hundred percent of taxes owed is a ten year plan.
In other business, Stevens Road resident Steve Brubaker, waited until the meeting was entering its third hour to give his “public comment.” Supervisors moved public comment from first to last on the agenda during the first quarter of 2018. No official reason was given although supervisors said people sometimes commented on things that eventually came up in the meeting and delayed business being conducted efficiently. Other people’s comments became redundant.
Brubaker’s patience was rewarded when supervisors expediently agreed that he had appeared several years ago with the same concerns regarding rental properties in the township. The valid issue somehow fell through the cracks. They agreed to tackle collecting rental data and invited Brubaker to assist them with the project. The township has no data on number of apartments, a list of landlords or rental inspection policies for health and safety.
Photos were distributed by Brubaker showing three police cars in front of his house on Thursday, July 12. He mentioned no specifics and said much time and township resources have been expended dealing with rental property issues in his immediate area over the last few years.
In other business:
- Supervisors, after checking with the solicitor, approved using a summary type format for meeting minutes. Meetings in 2018 are lasting over two hours, resulting in three to five double-sided pages of minutes. Supervisors agreed to video meetings and upload them to You-tube. Anyone with a right-to-know request will be directed to the officially posted video. Russell said audio meeting tapes will be destroyed since the video is officially sanctioned. Supervisor Romao Carrasco has been personally video-taping 2018 meetings and uploading them to You-tube from home.
- Supervisors gave the green light to negotiate a contract with Univest Municipal Pension Services as the township pension provider and Beyer-Barber Company as the township actuarial provider. Officials noticed for several years the current pension provider’s investment philosophy wasn’t yielding anticipated results. Work began nine months ago to seek a solution. An appointed Pension Working Group, which first met July 12, assisted officials with this task.
