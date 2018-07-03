- Locals add voices to Fulton’s ‘Hunchback’
East Cocalico officer wins state DUI arrest award
East Cocalico police officer Roger Kreisher was honored with a DUI Top Gun award for 32 DUI arrests in 2017 by the Pennsylvania DUI Association on June 19. A total of ten police officers from the county were recognized with this award.
The East Cocalico Police Department had 46 “on view” situations which led to DUI arrests. This means a driver was stopped for another violation — for example, a non-functioning tail light — and the officer then determined that the driver was impaired. Thirty-two of these stops were Officer Kreisher’s.
As life’s events sometimes unfold, Kreisher did not receive his award at the state banquet. At the time of the banquet, he and his family were attending daughter Makiya’s graduation from the Northern Virginia Criminal Justice Training Academy.
Mikaya graduated at the top of her police academy class. She’s a Cocalico High School graduate and George Washington University graduate with a major in criminal justice. She joined the Arlington County VA police department.
Kreisher also graduated at the top of his class from Reading Police Academy in 1993. He holds additional certification as a Motor Carrier Enforcement Inspector, and has served 24 years with the East Cocalico Police Department.
Alice Hummer is a correspondent for the Ephrata Review.
