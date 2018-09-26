- Lititz Storytelling Fest is coming soon
East Cocalico opens doors for development
Two ordinances passed by supervisors at their Sept. 20 meeting should support new business development in East Cocalico Township.
A LERTA (Local Economic Revitalization Tax Assistance Act) ordinance passed for the next three years allows five years of tax relief for new businesses in a designated LERTA zone.
The county’s long range plan designates the route 272 corridor for business and commercial development. The adopted LERTA ordinance designates that zone as a “deteriorated area,” and therefore eligible for tax relief.
“The time to encourage and grow our business development is now. We’re in a strong economic cycle and we need to get on board while this exists; it won’t last forever,” said supervisor Romao Carrasco.
During the first and second year, a business would pay no tax except that already assessed on the land. The third year has a 75 percent reduction, the fourth a 50 percent reduction, and the fifth year a 25 percent reduction. Year six would see full payment of assessed taxes.
Supervisors started a half hour earlier at 7 p.m. with a zoning hearing. They approved an ordinance strengthening performance standards for warehouse/wholesale trade establishments located closer to establishments such as a school, day-care, park, playground, library, hospitals, nursing/retirement home and residential zones than is currently permitted.
The new ordinance stipulates that relief is available from the current 500 foot setback from establishments mentioned above if the applicant meets six performance standards. These standards apply to: 1) surfacing, 2) location, 3) noise, 4) noise attenuation (relates to barriers required to reduce noise), 5) anti-idling and 6) lighting.
The ordinance relates to the “Graybill-Zimmerman Rezoning Request.” The land, at 166 Stevens Road, is part of the original Arthur H. Graybill Spousal Access Trust rezoning request. A second adjacent parcel, at 215 N. Line Road, is owned by Roy Zimmerman.
The next step for this parcel would involve requesting a zoning change to light industrial and traditional residential (R-3). Currently it’s zoned rural residential (R) and suburban residential (R-1).
In other business:
- Steve Brubaker, resident, presented a large document detailing how local municipalities oversee rental units. The township manager said a rental property data base and a stakeholder’s group addressing standards for such properties is needed. Spurring this discussion is a situation where a few rental properties with disruptive tenants result in on-going police calls. Chairman Alan Fry, on behalf of all supervisors, praised Brubaker’s thorough work and thanked him for the many hours needed to collect/organize the information. Fry and supervisor Doug Mackley suggested proceeding carefully with rental standards.
- The Aug. 28 business leader’s forum summary, made available to everyone, was discussed. A half dozen business leaders in the audience contributed examples echoing the summary. They stressed the need for an updated comprehensive plan. People can’t plan the work, and work the plan when there’s no plan. Carrasco said he believes a township branding phrase is important because that will drive ideas and actions. Branding wasn’t on business leader’s minds at this first meeting.
Other top suggestions included: 1) less red tape with business projects and streamlining the process; 2) actions which translate into making the township an easier, friendlier place in which to do business; 3) re-visiting the traffic impact fee; 4) re-visiting the recreation fee.
Audience members shared some companies with whom they deal won’t do business in the township. Many shared dislike for the high traffic impact fee and wondered if the recreation fee should be applied to businesses.
Supervisors said they appreciated the business leader’s time and information generated. They requested feedback and got it.
Business leader’s suggestions show that actions speak louder than words. They hope for actions resulting in both business and community benefits.
Alice Hummer is a correspondent for the Ephrata Review.
