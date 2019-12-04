East Cocalico police chief gets five year contract

Police issues dominated the Nov. 21 meeting of the East Cocalico Township supervisors, starting with a new five year contract for its police chief.

Darrick Keppley, a 23-year veteran of the East Cocalico police department, was awarded a new contract that will extend from Jan. 1, 2020 until Dec. 31, 2025. He has been chief since February 2018.

Keppley’s new contract sets his 2020 salary at $105,000 with $2,500 increases in 2021 and 2022. Raises after that are unspecified, but will not be less that two percent.

In agreeing to the contract to Keppley, supervisor Romao “RC” Carrasco said he took into consideration “the character of the individual.”

“When I was reviewing the contract, my concern, quite frankly, was that I don’t want to lose him to some other location,” Carrasco said. “He has been instrumental in looking at the strategy and the vision of the police department. He was instrumental in helping us when we had thousands of hours of reviewing the police pension and getting that turned around. The other thing is his vision and is management style for the department. I absolutely do not want to have a contract with our chief that goes year to year. I think there’s too much value in keeping him on for the long term.”

Keppley graciously credited the professionalism of his staff, both civilian and uniformed, who “make my job relatively easy.”

Also at the meeting Keppley brought up problems his department is experiencing with its current radios, both those in the cars and the portable ones officers carry. Problem spots in the field include the crucial Col. Howard Boulevard and Route 222 area, where accidents are frequent and radio transmissions are spotty. Even Keppley’s own office at the township building makes using the radios a challenge.

Some of the radio problems, he said, were cured when workers from Lancaster County-Wide Communications came out and reset repeaters on a communications tower at Adamstown. However, much of the problem also came from the radios themselves that Keppley and his officers use.

“We’re not happy about it, and so I sent an e-mail to Chief (Joseph) Stauffer of Manheim, who is chairman of the police advisory board for county radio,” Keppley said.

Stauffer allowed Keppley to borrow one of the Motorola sets Manheim police use, and county radio loaned him a second unit. They worked.

“The transmissions are clear and we’re picking up more of them in places where we may not have gotten them before,” Keppley said.

He even used one in his office.

“I could never use my radio in my office,” Keppley said. “With the Motorola, I could transmit perfectly fine.”

Keppley spoke with other police chiefs who used similar radios and they all agreed to the quality. As a result, at the meeting, Keppley asked the township to allow him to purchase seven Motorola radios and their accessories for a cost of $26,113.82.

“This is not something I’m happy about having to do but radios are one of the things that officers need for calling up help or back up and emergency calls,” he said. “They’re very important, and we have to be in the forefront for officer safety.”

His request was granted.

Lastly, Keppley announced the retirement of two veteran officers. Corporal David Fisher, a veteran of 30-plus years, will leave on March 1 and Corporal Gail Sizer, a 25-year veteran, will retire on Feb. 15. Supervisor Doug Mackley pointed out that the township was losing 65 years of police experience, and that new officers will have to be hired and brought up to speed. With a request Keppley made last month to add an officer, his hiring needs now stands at three officers.

Later at the meeting the supervisors voted to purchase two speed-calming signs to control speeding on North Reamstown Road. The two pole-mounted signs, complete with mounting brackets, solar battery kit, solar panel and speed display base, will cost a total of $6,140. At one point, the supervisors had considered four speed bumps to slow traffic instead, but those would cost about $2,000 each for a total of $8,000. Speed bumps could also be costly on equipment, Mackley said.

“Speed bumps sound nice but they become a real challenge for snow removal,” he said. “If you’re coming down the road at 20 miles per hour and hit one of those things, you’ll be replacing blades all the time.”

Stevens Fire Company gives update

Stevens Fire Company President Jim Black gave the board an update on his department. He said Stevens is fine with a township proposal to allow the closest fire station to respond to an incident despite which call box the incident is in. (A call box is a particular area of a municipality that a fire company is assigned to cover as a first-response even if that department might not be the closest station.)

“It’s going to put more apparatus on the scene, more manpower on the scene, and that’s a positive,” Black said. “We’ll work with anybody and everybody to make that happen.”

He also said that Stevens has become part of the Lancaster County Foam Task Force, even though the firefighters themselves have not yet been trained on how to use the material. But once trained, Stevens will make availability easier and can train other departments. Fire fighting foam is used largely on fuel fires because it coats the spillage and keeps oxygen away from the flames. Currently, he said, the nearest foam units are in Manheim.

Stevens, which has a helicopter landing pad, is looking add a second. Black said there are also “very preliminary discussions” about housing a medical helicopter by the station.

Looking two to three years down the road the fire company is looking to purchase a mini-tanker unit for about $300,000. By “going smaller” rather than larger like other companies, he said the mini-tanker will allow them to get into tight spots larger apparatus can’t. Lastly, Black said the department would like to procure a grant to construct a “state-of-the-art training center” for use by them and surrounding departments. The cost would be between $400,000 and $500,000.

“This is a big, big project for us,” Black said. “It may never happen but we certainly want to look at it.”

The fire department is hoping the township will help fund the services of a grant writer, which could run as high as $5,000.

Larry Alexander is a correspondent for The Ephrata Review.