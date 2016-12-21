East Cocalico Police Log

The East Cocalico Police Department reported the following:

ASSAULT: Larue A. Breasette, 54, the 800 block of Martindale Road, Ephrata, was charged with simple assault after a road rage incident with a 24-year-old male that occurred in the first block of North Reamstown Road in East Cocalico Township at 11 a.m. Oct. 22. Breasette pulled his vehicle in front of the victim’s, blocking the vehicle from driving. According to the victim and an independent witness, Breasette then got out of his vehicle, pointed a handgun at him and stated that he was going to shoot the victim. Breasette later admitted to officers that he had an unloaded handgun but denied pointing it at the victim.

After an investigation, Breasette was charged and sent a summons to appear in District Court.

POSSESSION: Amanda Renee Ansel was stopped for erratic driving on North Reading Road and Wabash Road, East Cocalico Township, at 12:18 a.m. Nov. 16. Ansel had a small amount of marijuana and a pipe in her lap. A passenger, James Scott Otto, had a small box under his seat containing a small amount of marijuana, a pipe and a grinder. Charges were filed Dec. 9 and a summons sent by mail.

DUI: Floyd Newswanger Shirk, 39, was stopped for a traffic violation at 12:16 a.m. Nov. 25. He displayed signs of impairment, was unable to perform roadside sobriety testing as instructed and was arrested for suspicion of DUI. A subsequent blood test showed he was under the influence of high levels of methamphetamine and other central nervous stimulants. His registration was found to be suspended and he was driving without insurance. Charges were filed Dec. 9 and a summons sent by mail.

COMPLIANCE CHECK: Two officers from the department participated in an annual Megan’s Law compliance check as part of a county-wide detail Dec 7.

WARRANT: Brandon Polynone, 31, was taken into custody on a bench warrant at 11:29 p.m. Dec. 9. He was taken to Lancaster County Prison.

The East Cocalico Police Department provides coverage for East Cocalico Township and Denver Borough.