- Another round! Ephrata Brewfest back for second year
- This summer, at the movies…
- Easter Egg Hunt List
- Irish dance showcase at Warwick High School
- Roots and Blues 2017
- Reel Reviews: 2017 Oscar picks
- ‘American Idiot’ at EPAC
- Warwick grad producing ‘Million Dollar Quartet’ at Dutch Apple
- ‘Somewhereville Station’ revisits the 50s and 60s
East Cocalico Police Log, August 2, 2017
The East Cocalico Police Department reported the following:
DUI: Brenda Brown, 55, Bernville, was charged with two counts of driving under the influence and a traffic violation after an incident at 1:14 a.m. July 16. Police were notified that a witness was following an erratic driver and the vehicle was located in the parking lot of Denver Elementary School, 700 S. Fourth Street in Denver Borough. Officers determined Brown was impaired and a breath test indicated she had a blood alcohol concentration of 0.169 percent. Charges were filed and Brown was sent a summons to appear in District Court.
DUI: William F. Killough IV, 23, Sylacauga, Ala., was charged with two counts of driving under the influence and two traffic violations after a one vehicle accident in the first block of West Church Street in East Cocalico Township at 2:10 a.m. June 9. Killough admitted to losing control of his vehicle and striking a traffic sign and landscaping. Officers determined Killough was impaired and a breath test indicated his blood alcohol concentration was 0.16 percent at the time of the test.
WARRANT: Brooke N. Butler, 25, no address, was picked up on a criminal warrant at 8:59 p.m. July 24 after a traffic stop in the 1800 block of North Reading Road. Butler was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia (methamphetamine) Feb. 11 after she was found in a vehicle in the 1400 block of North Reading Road. Butler failed to respond to the charges and a warrant was issued for her arrest. She was taken to Lancaster County Prison and arraigned in front of District Judge Bruce Roth. Bail was set at $5,000 and Butler was remanded to prison after failing to post bail. Butler faces additional drug charges after this previous incident.
THEFT: Tara L. Coble, 35, Strickler Road, Denver, was charged with summary retail theft after she was observed taking approximately $150 worth of cigarettes from the Turkey Hill store at 2501 N. Reading Road.
An employee observed Coble walk behind the counter and remove three cartons and five individual packs of various cigarettes July 10. Coble then fled the store. An officer saw Coble walking along North Reading Road and she was taken into custody July 11. She was charged with retail theft and turned over to the Ephrata Police Department on an outstanding warrant.
Coble entered the same Turkey Hill Store July 18 and stole approximately $10 in food items. An officer located Coble walking on North Reading Road and she was again taken into custody. Coble was charged with retail theft and defiant trespass. Coble was sent a summons to appear in District Court on these charges.
THEFT: Barry E. Griffith Jr., 58, Wyomissing, was charged with retail theft after an incident at Weaver’s Markets, 2610 North Reading Road. Police were dispatched to Weaver Markets for a male who ran out of the store with grocery items July 26. Griffith was stopped by store employees, taken into custody and charged with taking $259.31 worth of items. He was taken to Central Booking to await arraignment.
DUI: David B. Thompson, 45, Gehman School Road, Denver, was charged with two counts of driving under the influence after a minor vehicle accident in a parking lot in the 2300 block of North Reading Road. Police were dispatched to a private property accident at 1:37 p.m. July 12 and noticed the driver of the one of the vehicles, David Thompson, appeared to be impaired. A breath test indicated Thompson had a blood alcohol concentration of 0.15 percent at the time of the crash. Thompson was sent a summons to appear in District Court.
DUI: Robert E. Rhinehart Jr., 26, Elizabethtown, was charged with two counts of driving under the influence, careless driving and driving without insurance after a single vehicle accident May 16 at 5:11 p.m. involving a vehicle that struck a building. Rhinehart was illegally passing another vehicle when he lost control, swerved off the right side of the road, through a fence and into the side of a building. Rhinehart suffered extensive injuries and was taken to the hospital. A subsequent blood test indicated Rhinehart had a blood alcohol concentration of 0.21 percent at the time of the test. The Reamstown Fire Company and Reamstown Ambulance assisted at the scene.
THEFT: Harry J. Regester, 36, of the first block of Poplar Drive, Denver, was charged with retail theft after he was observed taking a cell phone charger from the Redner’s Quick Shop, 1304 North Reading Road. An employee witnessed Regester place the cord, valued at $31.78, in his pocket at 1:56 a.m. July 8. The employee confronted Regester and he fled the store. Regester was identified by video surveillance. He was sent a summons to appear in District Court.
DUI: Dana C. Shugarts, 19, Jefferson Avenue, Denver, was charged with four counts of driving under the influence, possession of drug paraphernalia, underage drinking and a traffic violation after a single car accident in the 400 block of Reinholds Road. Police were dispatched to an accident involving a car, which had struck a utility pole at 4:09 a.m. April 2. The driver had significant injuries and was taken to the hospital. A subsequent blood test indicated Shugarts had a blood alcohol concentration of 0.16 percent at the time of the test. She also had high levels of marijuana in her blood. Drug paraphernalia was found in the vehicle. Shugarts was sent a summons to appear in District Court. The Reinholds Ambulance and Reinholds Fire Company assisted at the scene.
The East Cocalico Police Department provides coverage for East Cocalico Township and Denver Borough.The East Cocalico Police Department reported the following:
DUI: Brenda Brown, 55, Bernville, was charged with two counts of driving under the influence and a traffic violation after an incident at 1:14 a.m. July 16. Police were notified that a witness was following an erratic driver and the vehicle was located in the parking lot of Denver Elementary School, 700 S. Fourth St. in Denver Borough. Officers determined Brown was impaired and a breath test indicated she had a blood alcohol concentration of 0.169 percent. Charges were filed and Brown was sent a summons to appear in District Court.
DUI: William F. Killough IV, 23, Sylacauga, Ala., was charged with two counts of driving under the influence and two traffic violations after a one vehicle accident in the first block of West Church Street in East Cocalico Township at 2:10 a.m. June 9. Killough admitted to losing control of his vehicle and striking a traffic sign and landscaping. Officers determined Killough was impaired and a breath test indicated his blood alcohol concentration was 0.16 percent at the time of the test.
WARRANT: Brooke N. Butler, 25, no address, was picked up on a criminal warrant at 8:59 p.m. July 24 after a traffic stop in the 1800 block of North Reading Road. Butler was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia (methamphetamine) Feb. 11 after she was found in a vehicle in the 1400 block of North Reading Road. Butler failed to respond to the charges and a warrant was issued for her arrest. She was taken to Lancaster County Prison and arraigned in front of District Judge Bruce Roth. Bail was set at $5,000 and Butler was remanded to prison after failing to post bail. Butler faces additional drug charges after this previous incident.
THEFT: Tara L. Coble, 35, Strickler Road, Denver, was charged with summary retail theft after she was observed taking approximately $150 worth of cigarettes from the Turkey Hill store at 2501 N. Reading Road.
An employee observed Coble walk behind the counter and remove three cartons and five individual packs of various cigarettes July 10. Coble then fled the store. An officer saw Coble walking along North Reading Road and she was taken into custody July 11. She was charged with retail theft and turned over to the Ephrata Police Department on an outstanding warrant.
Coble entered the same Turkey Hill Store July 18 and stole approximately $10 in food items. An officer located Coble walking on North Reading Road and she was again taken into custody. Coble was charged with retail theft and defiant trespass. Coble was sent a summons to appear in District Court on these charges.
THEFT: Barry E. Griffith Jr., 58, Wyomissing, was charged with retail theft after an incident at Weaver’s Markets, 2610 N. Reading Road. Police were dispatched to Weaver Markets for a male who ran out of the store with grocery items July 26. Griffith was stopped by store employees, taken into custody and charged with taking $259.31 worth of items. He was taken to Central Booking to await arraignment.
DUI: David B. Thompson, 45, Gehman School Road, Denver, was charged with two counts of driving under the influence after a minor vehicle accident in a parking lot in the 2300 block of North Reading Road. Police were dispatched to a private property accident at 1:37 p.m. July 12 and noticed the driver of the one of the vehicles, David Thompson, appeared to be impaired. A breath test indicated Thompson had a blood alcohol concentration of 0.15 percent at the time of the crash. Thompson was sent a summons to appear in District Court.
DUI: Robert E. Rhinehart Jr., 26, Elizabethtown, was charged with two counts of driving under the influence, careless driving and driving without insurance after a single vehicle accident May 16 at 5:11 p.m. involving a vehicle that struck a building. Rhinehart was illegally passing another vehicle when he lost control, swerved off the right side of the road, through a fence and into the side of a building. Rhinehart suffered extensive injuries and was taken to the hospital. A subsequent blood test indicated Rhinehart had a blood alcohol concentration of 0.21 percent at the time of the test. The Reamstown Fire Company and Reamstown Ambulance assisted at the scene.
THEFT: Harry J. Regester, 36, of the first block of Poplar Drive, Denver, was charged with retail theft after he was observed taking a cell phone charger from the Redner’s Quick Shop, 1304 North Reading Road. An employee witnessed Regester place the cord, valued at $31.78, in his pocket at 1:56 a.m. July 8. The employee confronted Regester and he fled the store. Regester was identified by video surveillance. He was sent a summons to appear in District Court.
DUI: Dana C. Shugarts, 19, Jefferson Avenue, Denver, was charged with four counts of driving under the influence, possession of drug paraphernalia, underage drinking and a traffic violation after a single car accident in the 400 block of Reinholds Road. Police were dispatched to an accident involving a car, which had struck a utility pole at 4:09 a.m. April 2. The driver had significant injuries and was taken to the hospital. A subsequent blood test indicated Shugarts had a blood alcohol concentration of 0.16 percent at the time of the test. She also had high levels of marijuana in her blood. Drug paraphernalia was found in the vehicle. Shugarts was sent a summons to appear in District Court. The Reinholds Ambulance and Reinholds Fire Company assisted at the scene.
The East Cocalico Police Department provides coverage for East Cocalico Township and Denver Borough.
About digital editor
Latest News
-
Mick’s Is Your All-American Spot for Pub Fare
Heading to the latest blockbuster movie at Penn Cinema? You’re...
-
Clear Star Janitorial and Cleaning LLC Operates on Family Values
Clear Star Janitorial and Cleaning LLC is a family-owned business...
-
National Night Out a busy one in Reamstown
East Cocalico Police sponsored National Night Out at Reamstown Park,...
-
East Cocalico Police Log, August 2, 2017
The East Cocalico Police Department reported the following: DUI: Brenda...
-
Recent CHS graduate, National Merit finalist, to attend Messiah College
During his freshman and senior years at Cocalico High School,...
-
Improvements underway in Cocalico school buildings
Summertime means construction time for schools, and the Cocalico School...
-
South Fourth Street Bridge construction site in Denver set for signal
A traffic signal allowing alternating single-lane traffic at the South...
-
Mick’s Is Your All-American Spot for Pub Fare
Heading to the latest blockbuster movie at Penn Cinema?...
-
Clear Star Janitorial and Cleaning LLC Operates on Family Values
Clear Star Janitorial and Cleaning LLC is a family-owned...
-
National Night Out a busy one in Reamstown
East Cocalico Police sponsored National Night Out at Reamstown...
-
It’s over – Pig, rooster chases canceled
Organizers say safety and protester disruption concerns fueled the...
- August 31, 2016
- 33
-
Not the same
Editor, Record Express, As a former legislator from Lancaster...
- April 16, 2014
- 13
-
The Akron dream
I suppose it was around 1970 when this new...
- March 26, 2015
- 12
-
Michael C. Upton says:
-
Rosemary Weidman says:
-
Tom Knapp says: