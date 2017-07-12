- Another round! Ephrata Brewfest back for second year
East Cocalico Police Log, July 12, 2017
The East Cocalico Police Department reported the following:
POSSESSION: Lauren C. Devonshire, 22, Quarryville, was charged with possession of heroin, cocaine, LSD, marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia after an incident at a business in the 2000 block of North Reading Road at 2:15 p.m. April 1. An officer witnessed two individuals passed out in a parked vehicle, and after making contact with Devonshire, who was the passenger, the officer witnessed numerous items of drug paraphernalia, including syringes. The officer then located two packets of heroin, one pack of cocaine, a small paper stamp containing LSD and a small amount of marijuana. Devonshire was sent a summons to appear in District Court.
DUI: Devon J. Nettnin, 23, Wernersville, was charged with driving under the influence after a traffic stop at 10:46 a.m. June 2. Nettnin’s vehicle was stopped on North Sixth Street and Locust Street in Denver Borough after police responded to a report of a possible road rage incident. Officers determined Nettnin was impaired and a breath test indicated he had a blood alcohol concentration of 0.16 percent. Nettnin was sent a summons to appear in District Court.
POSSESSION: Nicholas G. Zimmerman, 19, of the first block of Mechanic Street, Reinholds, was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia after a traffic stop in the first block of North Ridge Road in East Cocalico Township at 9:19 p.m. May 10. The officer found a small amount of marijuana and drug paraphernalia in the vehicle. Zimmerman was sent a summons to appear in District Court. Two other occupants of the vehicle face similar charges.
POSSESSION: Daulton L. Blessing, 21, Lebanon, was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia after a traffic stop in the first block of West Church Street in East Cocalico Township at 9:10 a.m. April 23 where Blessing was the passenger in the vehicle. The defendant was in possession of several syringes which he stated he used to inject heroin and methamphetamine. Blessing was charged and summoned to appear in District Court. The driver of the vehicle faces similar drug charges.
DUI: Nicholas J. Roth, 26, Mohnton, was charged with two counts of driving under the influence and a traffic summary after a traffic stop in the area of Colonel George Boulevard and North Reading Road in East Cocalico Township. Roth was stopped for driving with an expired registration 1:51 a.m. June 3. Officers determined Roth was impaired and a breath test indicated he had a blood alcohol concentration of 0.13 percent. Roth was sent a summons to appear in District Court.
DUI: Charles L. Brenner, 66, of the 400 block of Main Street, Denver, was charged with four counts of driving under the influence after a traffic stop in the 500 block of Walnut Street in Denver Borough at 9:01 p.m. May 31. Officers determined Brenner was impaired and a blood test conducted at the Ephrata Wellspan Community Hospital indicated he had a blood alcohol concentration of 0.243 percent. The test also indicated Brenner had high levels of marijuana in his blood at the time of the test. Brenner was sent a summons to appear in District Court.
The East Cocalico Police Department provides coverage for East Cocalico Township and Denver Borough.
