East Cocalico Police Log, July 6, 2017

By on July 5, 2017

The East Cocalico Police Department reported the following:

ROBBERY: Police are investigating an armed robbery that occurred at the Turkey Hill store, 300 Main St., Denver Borough, at 3:44 a.m. June 23.

The two suspects, who were wearing masks, entered the store and displayed handguns. They stole six packs of cigarettes and an undetermined amount of cash. The suspects were last seen running toward Railroad Street.

Anyone with information regarding the robbery is asked to contact Detective Keith Neff at 336-1725.

SUSPICIOUS ACTIVITY: Tammy L. Boyer, 55, of the 100 block of East Lancaster Avenue, Denver, was charged with selling or furnishing liquor or malt or brewed beverages to minors after an incident at her residence May 29 at 4:39 a.m. Officers were dispatched for a report of suspicious activity near a local business. Four juveniles were located and charged with underage drinking and stated they were drinking, with permission, at Boyer’s residence. Police spoke with Boyer who admitted to allowing the juveniles to imbibe while at her residence. Boyer was sent a summons to appear in District Court.

POSSESSION: David R. Kilhefner, 19, Terre Hill, was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia after an incident in the first block of North Ridge Road at 9:40 p.m. May 5. Kilhefner was the passenger in a vehicle that was stopped by police. Officers saw several items of drug paraphernalia in the vehicle belonging to Kilhefner and charges were filed. He was sent a summons to appear in District Court.

The East Cocalico Police Department provides coverage for East Cocalico Township and Denver Borough.

