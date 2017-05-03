The East Cocalico Police, May 4, 2017

The East Cocalico Police Department reported the following:

POSSESSION: Tiffany Briggs, 25, was in a vehicle stopped for a traffic violation with her child in the 2000 block of North Reading Road, East Cocalico Township, at 8:49 p.m. April 7. Methamphetamine, assorted prescription pills, marijuana, scales and packaging and processing material were found inside the vehicle and inside a diaper bag. Charges of endangering the welfare of children and possession with intent to deliver were filed and an arrest warrant issued.

DISORDERLY CONDUCT: Officers responded to the 700 block of Gehman’s School Road, East Cocalico Township, for a suspicious person at 9:20 a.m. April 18. Quatisha “Ashley” Aponte, 23, was found to have been knocking on doors asking for a ride to Coatesville. She was taken into custody and searched. Drug paraphernalia was found in her possession. She was charged with disorderly conduct and released.

AED SAVE: Officers responded to a residence in the first block of Cardinal Drive for a 70-year-old male in cardiac arrest at 9:07 a.m. April 22. Officers Roger Kreisher and Steve Walsh arrived within one minute of dispatch and revived the male using the department AED.

POSSESSION: Lauren C. Devonshire, 22, Quarryville, was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia and public drunkenness after an incident at a business in the 1300 block of North Reading Road at 7:45 a.m. March 26. An officer witnessed a suspicious vehicle at the business, checked the vehicle and found several empty packets of heroin and drug paraphernalia. The defendant was sent a summons to appear in District Court. Charges are pending against the driver of the vehicle.

DUI: Scott L. Behney, 57, of the 500 block of Mountain Road, Denver, was charged with driving under the influence and a traffic violation after a traffic stop in the first block of Cocalico Creek Road at 9:27 p.m. Feb. 15. An officer witnessed the defendant driving erratically and determined Behney was impaired. A blood test indicated he had high levels of amphetamine and methamphetamine in his blood at the time of the test. Behney was sent a summons to appear in District Court.

POSSESSION: Bryan P. Shahade was charged with possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine, possession of cocaine and possession of drug paraphernalia after an incident at a business in the 2000 block of North Reading Road at 2:15 p.m. April 1. An officer on patrol witnessed two individuals passed out in a car and made contact with the driver, Bryan Shahade. The officer saw numerous syringes in the car. Shahade then attempted to throw two baggies under his car. Further investigation revealed the baggies contained a large amount of methamphetamine and cocaine. Also found were numerous packaging materials.

Shahade, who was out on bail for two similar incidents in other jurisdictions, was picked up on a warrant and arraigned by District Judge Nancy Hamill. He was remanded to the Lancaster County Prison after failing to post $500,000 bail.

Shahade also has pending charges of possession of drug paraphernalia stemming from an incident that occurred at a business in the 1300 block of North Reading Road at 7:45 a.m. March 26.

HARASSMENT: Zechariah M. Williams, 27, of the 300 block of West Swartzville Road, was charged with simple assault and harassment after an incident at his residence at 9:07 p.m. April 13. Police were dispatched for a disturbance and arrived to find a female with bruises and swelling on her face, neck, arms and lip. The victim said Williams had assaulted her and destroyed approximately $150 in clothing she had purchased. The victim was taken to the Ephrata hospital for her injuries.

Williams was arraigned before District Judge Nancy Hamill and remanded to the Lancaster County Prison after failing to post $10,000 bail.

DUI: David M. Strause, 28, of the first block of Swamp Bridge Road, Denver, was charged with three counts of driving under the influence and a traffic violation following a vehicle accident in the 300 block of West Swartzville Road at 2:04 a.m. March 18. Police were dispatched for a vehicle that struck a retaining wall and officers determined the driver of the vehicle, Strause, was impaired. Strause was taken to the Ephrata hospital for injuries sustained in the crash. A subsequent blood test revealed Strause had a blood concentration of 0.206 percent and high levels of amphetamine in his blood at the time of the test. Strause was sent a summons to appear in District Court. The Reinholds Ambulance and Fire Company assisted at the scene.

POSSESSION: Nicholas J. Irvin, 31, of the 700 block of Lauschtown Road, Denver, was charged with possession of heroin, possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia and public drunkenness after an incident at a business in the first block of Denver Road at 1:32 a.m. March 14. An officer noticed a suspicious person sitting in a parked vehicle trying to hide a syringe. The officer then located a small amount of heroin and methamphetamine in Irvin’s vehicle.

Irvin is currently incarcerated on unrelated charges.

THEFT: Joseph-Jon A. Martin, 30, of the first block of Westbrook Drive, Akron, was charged with theft after an investigation revealed Martin broke into several vehicles between Feb. 28 and March 3. It is alleged that between those dates, Martin entered numerous unlocked vehicles that were parked in the Cocalico High School parking lot and vehicles parked in a business in the 400 block of Wabash Road. Items taken included money, credit/debit cards, tools, wallets, clothes and gift cards. Total value of the items taken was approximately $1,541.

Martin is currently incarcerated on unrelated charges.

CHARGES PENDING: Daniel J. Saner, 22, Narvon, is facing drug charges after Lancaster County Probation and Parole officers completed a home visit at Saner’s temporary residence. East Cocalico Township Police were contacted by Probation and Parole after they searched Saner’s hotel room at 2:10 p.m. May 1. Probation officers found marijuana, methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia at a hotel in the 2000 block of North Reading Road. A detainer was issued for Saner and he was taken to Lancaster County Prison. Drug charges are pending against Saner and a female guest.

The East Cocalico Police Department provides coverage for East Cocalico Township and Denver Borough.

The Ephrata Police Department reported the following:

CRASH: Police responded to a vehicle accident in the 800 block of Swamp Bridge Road in West Cocalico Township at 11:27 a.m. May 1. Candice Mierzejewski, Stevens, left the road and he vehicle struck and sheared a utility pole before coming to a rest in a field. Mierzejewski sustained a minor injury. The vehicle was towed from the scene. The road was closed for several hours due to downed wires. Schoeneck Fire Department and Fire Police assisted at the scene.

The Ephrata Police Department provides coverage for West Cocalico Township and Adamstown Borough.