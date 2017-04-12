East Cocalico Police Report, April 13, 2017

The East Cocalico Police Department reported the following:

WARRANT: Steven A. Lesher, 28, of the first block of Scenic Drive, Denver, was taken into custody at 10:17 a.m. March 25 after officers discovered he had a Berks County bench warrant for possession with intent to deliver heroin. Lesher was found at a hotel room in the 2400 block of North Reading Road, East Cocalico Township, and taken into custody without incident. After being taken into custody, officers located nine bags of heroin, several empty packets and various drug paraphernalia. Lesher was released to the Berks County Sheriff’s Department and drug charges are pending.

Adam Todd Kramer, 28, was also found in the room.

Kramer also had outstanding warrants and was detained and taken into custody. Twelve baggies of heroin and several hypodermic needles were found in his possession. Charges were filed and a summons sent by mail.

ASSAULT: Officers responded to a domestic in the first block of Buckwheat Drive, East Cocalico Township, at 5:39 p.m. April 3. Garrett S. Brubaker, 18, had been acting violently toward family members and ransacked the house, damaging several items and overturning furniture. During the course of his conduct, he pushed a family member down a flight of stairs. They refused medical treatment. When officers made contact with Brubaker, he became physically resistant and had to be restrained. He was arrested and arraigned at Lancaster County Central Booking on simple assault, criminal mischief and resisting arrest charges.

STALKING: Austin L. Busser, 34, of the 900 block of Clearview Avenue, Ephrata, was charged with two counts of stalking and two counts of terroristic threats after sending threatening text messages regarding his ex-wife’s family who live in Denver Borough. Police obtained copies of the text messages, one of which states …”I’m putting her dad in the fu**ing hospital.” The text messages were sent at approximately 12:34 a.m. April 5.

The defendant had been charged in December of 2016 for violating a PFA. On March 31, Busser was sentenced to two years probation for a similar incident and told not to have any contact with the victim, including any electronic communication or text messages.

A warrant was issued for Busser’s arrest. On April 7, Ephrata Police took Busser into custody at his residence. He was turned over to the East Cocalico Township Police and arraigned before District Magistrate Nancy Hamill and remanded to Lancaster County Prison after failing to post $20,000 bail.

DUI: Joseph P. Yori Jr., 62, of the 1000 block of Weaverland Road, East Earl, was charged with DUI and a traffic offense after a traffic stop March 2 at 7:45 a.m. An officer stopped Yori’s vehicle in the 2300 block of North Reading Road for a traffic violation and determined the Yori was impaired and he was placed in custody. A subsequent blood test indicated Yori had high levels of Lorazapam, which is a central nervous system depressant, in his blood at the time of the test. Yori was sent a summons to appear in District Court.

The East Cocalico Police Department covers East Cocalico Township and Adamstown Borough.