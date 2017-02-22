East Cocalico Police Report, February 23, 2017

The East Cocalico Police Department reported the following:

CRIMINAL TRESPASS: Zachary A. Thomas, 22, of the 100 block of Washington Avenue, Ephrata, was charged with criminal trespass after an incident occurred Dec. 19 at his former residence. Police were dispatched to an apartment at 1 W. Church St. for a disturbance. at 4:10 p.m. and found Thomas in the apartment he had been evicted from on Nov. 30, 2016. Thomas had been warned by an officer on that date that he was not allowed to return to the property for any reason. Thomas was sent a summons to appear in district court.

DUI: Floyd Shirk, 39, was stopped for having improper registration plates on his vehicle at 9:34 a.m. Jan. 29. He displayed signs of impairment and could not perform roadside sobriety testing as instructed. He was arrested for suspicion of DUI and a subsequent blood test revealed he was under the influence of high levels of methamphetamine, cocaine and other central nervous system stimulants. He was also driving without proper registration and insurance. DUI, registration and certificate of title required, required financial responsibility and unauthorized transfer of registration plate charges were filed Feb. 13 and a summons was sent by mail.

WEATHER-RELATED INCIDENTS: Police handled 12 incidents (crashes, disabled vehicles, etc.) due to snow/ice Feb. 9-10.

TRAINING EXERCISE: Police and the Reamstown Fire Company hosted an inter-agency training exercise, including 88 people, composed of police, fire and EMS personnel, as well as volunteers from the Cocalico community Feb. 11.

DUI: Taylor A. Schmeck, 21, of the 400 block of North Ridge Road, Reinholds, was charged with two counts of driving under the influence after an incident at 11:30 p.m. Dec. 17. Officers were dispatched to the parking lot of the Red Roof Inn, 2017 North Reading Road, for a report of a male passed out behind the wheel of his vehicle. Officers located Schmeck in his car with the vehicle running and his four-way flashers activated. Officers determined Schmeck was impaired and he was taken to the hospital for a blood test. The subsequent test indicated that Schmeck had high levels of amphetamine, methamphetamine, alprazolam, marijuana, morphine and monoacetylmorphine in his blood at the time of the test. Schmeck was sent a summons to appear in district court.

The East Cocalico Police Department provides coverage for East Cocalico Township and Denver Borough.