- Another round! Ephrata Brewfest back for second year
- This summer, at the movies…
- Easter Egg Hunt List
- Irish dance showcase at Warwick High School
- Roots and Blues 2017
- Reel Reviews: 2017 Oscar picks
- ‘American Idiot’ at EPAC
- Warwick grad producing ‘Million Dollar Quartet’ at Dutch Apple
- ‘Somewhereville Station’ revisits the 50s and 60s
East Cocalico Police Report, June 1, 2017
The East Cocalico Police Department reported the following:
WARRANT: An officer conducted a traffic stop in the first block of North Sixth Street, Denver Borough, at 12:58 a.m. May 19. Justin McMullen, 33, was found to have an active bench warrant from Bucks County. He was taken into custody and taken to Lancaster County Prison to await pick up.
DUI: Vernon S. Strohl, 33, of the 500 block of Walnut Street, Denver, was charged with two counts of driving under the influence and possession of drug paraphernalia after a traffic stop in the 400 block of North Fifth Street in Denver Borough at 5:10 p.m. April 15. Strohl’s vehicle was stopped and an officer determined he was impaired and placed into custody. After being placed into custody, the officer found a small marijuana pipe in his pocket. A breath test indicated that Strohl had a blood alcohol concentration of 0.15 percent at the time of the test. Strohl was sent a summons to appear in District Court.
POSSESSION: Kyle N. Groff, 34, of the 400 block of Schoeneck Road, Ephrata, was charged with possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia after an officer witnessed Groff and a second male smoking marijuana in a vehicle parked at a business in the 1400 block of North Reading Road March 23 at 3:30 a.m. Groff was sent a summons to appear in District Court. The second male was also charged but passed away prior to his preliminary hearing.
DUI: Jose R. Gutierrez-Morales, 40, of the 300 block of Main Street, Denver, was charged with two counts of driving under the influence and drivers required to be licensed after a traffic stop in the 1900 block of North Reading Road at 12:15 a.m. May 8. An officer witnessed a vehicle being driven by Gutierrez-Morales that did not have functioning taillights. After stopping the vehicle, the officer determined Gutierrez-Morales was impaired. A breath test indicated Gutierrez-Morales had a blood alcohol concentration of 0.199 percent at the time of the test. It was also learned that his driver’s license expired in December 2016. He was sent a summons to appear in District Court.
WARRANT: Austin B. Gilbert, 29, of the first block of Mohler Church Road, Ephrata, was taken into custody on an outstanding bench warrant and faces drug charges after an incident at a hotel in the 2000 block of North Reading Road. Police received information at 12:07 a.m. May 24 that Gilbert, who had an outstanding warrant, was staying at a local hotel. Officers took Gilbert into custody without incident and then located a small amount of marijuana and dozens of undocumented prescription pills. Gilbert was taken to Lancaster County Prison and faces additional drug possession charges.
The East Cocalico Police Department provides coverage for East Cocalico Township and Denver Borough.
About digital editor
Latest News
-
Memorial meanings: Speaker honors the heritage behind the word in Denver park
The children of Denver may not realize when they play...
-
East Cocalico supervisors cancel meeting
In an unusual turn of events, East Cocalico Township Manager...
-
Salem E&R to mark 200th anniversary
June marks the 200th anniversary of the dedication of the...
-
East Cocalico Police Report, June 1, 2017
The East Cocalico Police Department reported the following: WARRANT: An...
-
Ephrata Police Report June 1, 2017
The Ephrata Police Department reported the following: CRASH: Police responded...
-
Denver Borough finances in good order
Dean Hoover, managing partner of Weinhold, Nickel and Company, Reamstown,...
-
Holbritter pens own update in e-mail to Review
Ephrata High School junior Brendan Holbritter, who was critically-injured in...
- Posted May 31, 2017
- 5
-
Memorial meanings: Speaker honors the heritage behind the word in Denver park
The children of Denver may not realize when they...
-
East Cocalico supervisors cancel meeting
In an unusual turn of events, East Cocalico Township...
-
Salem E&R to mark 200th anniversary
June marks the 200th anniversary of the dedication of...
-
It’s over – Pig, rooster chases canceled
Organizers say safety and protester disruption concerns fueled the...
- August 31, 2016
- 33
-
Not the same
Editor, Record Express, As a former legislator from Lancaster...
- April 16, 2014
- 13
-
The Akron dream
I suppose it was around 1970 when this new...
- March 26, 2015
- 12
-
Allison harrison says:
-
Cheryl says:
-
Teri Arment says: