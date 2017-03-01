- Roots and Blues 2017
East Cocalico Police Report, March 2, 2017
The East Cocalico Police Department reported the following:
DUI: Kenneth L. Brundege, 49, of the first block of North Ridge Road, Reinholds, was charged with two counts of driving under the influence and a traffic summary after a vehicle crash at 11:14 p.m. Dec. 11. Officers were dispatched to the 500 block of West Swartzville Road in East Cocalico Township for a crash involving a pickup truck. It was discovered that Brundege’s pickup truck had been traveling westbound and crossed over the opposite lane of travel and crashed into a ditch, causing his vehicle to become disabled. Officers determined Brundege was impaired and a subsequent blood test indicated that he had a blood alcohol concentration of 0.24 percent at the time of the test. He was sent a summons to appear in district court.
CRIMINAL TRESPASS: Zachary A. Thomas, 22, no address, was charged with criminal trespass and possession of drug paraphernalia after an incident at 7:29 a.m. Feb. 23. Officers were dispatched to a residence in the 300 block of North 7th Street in Denver Borough for a report of a trespass in progress. Officers arrived and located Thomas inside the house. It was discovered that Thomas had been evicted from the residence in October of 2016 and had been told by officers at that time that he was not to return to the residence. The homeowner told officers that he heard a noise and found Thomas hiding in an unoccupied bedroom. Thomas had a marijuana pipe in his possession at the time of arrest.
Thomas was arraigned before District Magistrate Nancy Hamill and was remanded to Lancaster County Prison after failing to post $20,000 bail. Thomas also has a probation detainer out of Westmoreland County. Thomas was arrested in December of 2016 for a similar incident in Reamstown.
WARRANT: Spencer K. Sikder, 34, Downingtown, was taken into custody at a hotel in the 2400 block of North Reading Road after officers discovered that Sikder had an active bench warrant through Chester County. Siker was taken into custody without incident and remanded to Lancaster County Prison awaiting transport to Chester County.
The East Cocalico Police Department provides coverage for East Cocalico Township and Denver Borough.
