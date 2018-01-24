East Cocalico supervisors approve new police officer

The Jan. 18 supervisors meeting saw action on several items pertaining to the police department. Action kicked off with an official recognition certificate for dedicated service presented to Police Chief Terry Arment, who recently retired from the East Cocalico Police Department.

Supervisors conditionally approved, pending satisfying all requirements, hiring Zachary Weaver as an entry level police officer. The Shippensburg University graduate could start in early February.

Also slated to begin duties as a new police officer in early February is Keith McCabe, whose employment supervisors previously approved. McCabe replaces Kerry Sweigart, who retired five months ago.

“With the two new officers, we’d have a total of 15 officers in the department,” Officer-in-Charge, Sergeant Darrick Keppley said.

Following a brief executive session, supervisors reconvened and announced that a contract would be executed and presented to Keppley for consideration. No further action was taken.

The third annual Kole Trupe Toy Drive collected 1500 items which were distributed to local hospitals. The drive started with the joint effort of the family of Kole Trupe, who lost his life in a tragic flooding accident at 8 years of age, and Officer Josh Sola, from East Cocalico Police Department.

Sergeant Keppley praised the excellent efforts of the Trupe family, the community, the officers and their families and the local hospitals.

“In the emergency room at one hospital,” Keppley said, “a young boy who was obviously not doing well, looked up and smiled when presented with a new toy. It was amazing to see the change in him.”

In other business, supervisors:

Appointed Maher Duessel accounting firm to do the 2017 audit for $8,225.

Approved Keystone Credit Services, Lititz, to collect delinquent street light and hydrant taxes.

Approved a holding tank agreement for 1222 W. Swartzville Road.

Approved hauler’s license agreements for Eagle Disposal, Good’s Disposal, JBS Hauling, Lebanon Farms, Republic Services and Waste Management.

Heard zoning officer, Tony Luongo, report two new single family dwelling units approved in December. Seven situations were reported where residents started work without the required permits. In all cases, work ceased until the required permits were secured. Luongo reported one case of a business operation being shut down and authorities notified. The dog breeding business had not gone through the zoning hearing board approval process. A 2017 permit summary showed a total of 19 new single family dwelling units, eight modular homes, nine new commercial additions/renovations, eight agricultural permits and 236 miscellaneous permits for a total of 317 permits issued. Zoning board hearings were held 11 out of 12 months in 2017.

The township’s recycling coordinator, Lisa Kashner, reported 18.3 tons of cardboard recycled, one ton more than in 2016. Paper recycled was 19 tons, up two tons from 2016.