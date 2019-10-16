East Cocalico supervisors approve property changes

On Oct. 3, East Cocalico supervisors approved zoning changes on two Stevens properties. Vertex Mechanical Inc., 21 Stevens Road, was rezoned from R3 residential to light industrial and a portion of the Stevens Feed Mill property at 28 Stevens Road was rezoned from R1 residential to light industrial. The southern part of this land remained residential.

Attorney Dwight Yoder, representing the owners, said the light industrial classification had already been extended for some neighboring properties so this is request was “a natural extension.”

The feed mill change was especially significant. The owner, who has a contracting business there already, wants to add a text amendment to the ordinance allowing him to convert the upper two floors of the four-story structure in community meeting space. Yoder called it a “productive reuse of old buildings.” Without the change, he said, the structure could largely sit vacant. The owner expects to make a “significant investment” in the structure including making it handicapped accessible and meet all fire and safety codes.

Supervisor Doug Mackley asked about sufficient parking. Yoder said there should be enough there now since most special events would take place evenings and weekends when the business is closed.

Also at the meeting, zoning officer Tony Luongo said that there had an oil spill into a township waterway. He said during a routine inspection he smelled Diesel fumes which he traced to a residence on Smokestown Road. There, he said, a fuel oil tank had tipped over and flooded into a basement where the sump pump pumped out the spilled fuel which found its way into a small stream. Luongo said HazMat and DEP were called in. Due to the rapid response, Luongo said, “We avoided a very, very big problem.”

Shady Grove Campsite, 65 Poplar Road, Denver, got a less than enthusiastic response to a request to remove a riparian buffer along a small stream that cuts through the campground. The owner wants to add 25 to 30 new campsites. If the buffer cannot be removed, Randy Wright, an engineer with Hanover Engineering said, the owner cannot do his expansion.

Mackley opposed the idea saying, “I don’t want to fool with the riparian buffer. If I make an exception for you, I’m going to be inundated by everyone in this township to make more exceptions.”

Mackley said that the owner doubtless considered expanding his campground before he purchased it, and that he should’ve “looked into it” before buying.

Township solicitor Tom Goodman suggested this be taken to the zoning hearing board unless the supervisors decide to eliminate the riparian buffer language via a text amendment, “but that seems a drastic measure.”

Mackley remained unconvinced.

“We spent a lot of money to protect the stream and now we’re being asked to turn a blind eye to it,” he said. “I’ll never go along with that.”

Wright agreed to take the issue to the zoning hearing board.

Interim township manager Penny Pollick said she has received 13 applications for the township manager job opening, of which nine show promise. The township is looking for a permanent manager following the exit of Scott Russell in August.

Larry Alexander is a correspondent for The Ephrata Review.