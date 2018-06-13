East Cocalico supervisors approve recreation funding

Supervisors on Thursday, June 7, approved a minimum of $75,000 and no more than $100,000 toward the public playground targeted for Stoney Pointe. The development is located off Church Street on Summers Drive.

The money allocated is not taxpayer money. It is money provided by developers as a fee in lieu of developing land for recreation, and use is restricted to that. A recent fee in lieu of developing recreation land on a building site was the $109,050 paid in late April by UGI. It’s for their corporate headquarters site under construction along Colonel Howard Boulevard.

In addition, the Stoney Pointe Build Committee of township residents has a goal of fundraising $100,000. This fundraising activity plus the township’s contribution will be used to seek a recreation development grant from the state, said Scott Russell, township manager.

“The grant is a matching grant. Therefore if the money raised by the Stoney Pointe Build committee is less than their $100,000 goal, the matching grant sought would be less. Potentially, with almost $100,000 of township recreation development money plus the Build Committee’s fundraising money, the township could be eligible for nearly $200,000 matching grant money,” said Russell.

The next step is that Stoney Pointe recreation project representatives and township officials will interview two companies to design the playground. Tentative plans call for for playground apparatus, open play areas and shaded spots with seating.

In other business, the length of meeting minutes generated much discussion. Doug Mackley, supervisor secretary, said he thinks too much time is required by township employees to write the minutes. Previously, the minutes summarized the township’s business and were two to four pages. Starting with February’s meetings, detailed minutes to better reflect the meetings were written. This was requested by supervisor Romao Carrasco.

The nearly three-hour May 18 township meeting minutes were over six mostly single-spaced, typed pages, counting each side of a page as one page. Mackley felt too many unnecessary details were included.

Carrasco wanted clarification on three items related to meeting minutes: 1) What’s the purpose/intent of meeting minutes? 2) What’s the minimum needed to meet legal requirements? 3) What recommendations/guidelines exist regarding meeting minutes?

Mackley said Carrasco could pick up the phone and call the solicitor with his questions. Alan Fry, chairman, when asked, said he could see both sides of the issue and stated his reasons for agreeing with facets of each side of the discussion.

The over two hour meeting was hosted by the Reamstown Fire Company. Each fire company —Smokestown, Stevens, and Reamstown — hosts one meeting per year. The intent is to give residents easy access to attending a supervisors meeting. No one other than the few regular attendees took advantage of this change of meeting location.