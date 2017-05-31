Home   >   Cocalico   >   East Cocalico supervisors cancel meeting

By on May 31, 2017

In an unusual turn of events, East Cocalico Township Manager Scott Russell found all participants present for a meeting and only one of the three supervisors able to attend on Thursday, May 18.

“We knew supervisor Secretary Noelle Fortna could not attend the meeting, said Russell. “There was a conflict with a family activity.

“Chairman Doug Mackley was also unable to attend due to illness.”

Vice President Alan Fry did show up for the meeting. However, with no quorum, no business could be conducted.

UGI officials were on hand because their hearing for possible granting of tax abatement for up to 10 years on the 32-acre parcel along Colonel Howard Boulevard was to be handled first.

A new building is planned for this site which will be UGI corporate headquarters. The hearing was not listed on the draft agenda on the township website, although the hearing was advertised.

Russell told the attendees that the meeting officially was cancelled.

“All business will move on to the next meeting on Thursday, June 1, held at the Reamstown Fire Company,” he said. The supervisors meeting begins at 7:30 p.m.

The parking lot and entrance for the Reamstown Fire Company is to the rear of the building.

Supervisors meet at each of the fire companies — Reamstown, Smokestown, and Stevens — one time per calendar year. Taking the supervisors meetings out of the municipal building is intended to encourage residents to attend a meeting more conveniently.

