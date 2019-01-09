Home   >   Cocalico   >   East Cocalico supervisors maintain current posts

East Cocalico supervisors maintain current posts

By on January 9, 2019

The Jan. 7 reorganization meeting in East Cocalico Township resulted in board officials keeping their current posts. Alan Fry is chairman, Romao Carrasco vice-chairman and Doug Mackley secretary.

Goodman & Kenneff, consisting of attorneys Thomas L. Goodman and Joseph J. Kenneff continue as township solicitors.
Ephrata National Band remains as depository for township funds.
Zoe’s House Rescue remains as the depository for dogs.
Reappointments to the Planning Commission for terms expiring on Dec. 31, 2022, were approved for G. Sidni Schlegel and Robert Zimmerman.

Jeff Mitchell was reappointed to the Zoning Hearing Board for a term expiring on Dec. 31, 2021.

Reappointed to the Water Authority Board for a term expiring Dec. 31, 2023 was Richard A. Shober.

M. Suzanne Mackley was appointed to serve on the Transportation Impact Fee committee.

Scott Achey was appointed emergency management coordinator and Harvey Achey as the township fire official.

The first resolution passed for 2019 authorized the appointment of Maher Duessel as the certified public accounting firm to audit the township books for 2018 for $8,470, which is the same amount as last year.

Waste hauler agreements for 2019 were approved for Waste Industries (previously Lebanon Farms Disposal), Waste Management and Good’s Disposal Service, which serves over 80 percent of residents having waste hauling contracts.

Police Chief Darrick Keppley reported that the Cocalico School District’s first school resource officer, Eric Fisher, began working Jan. 2 and is very busy.

Zoning Officer Tony Luongo reported that construction on UGI’s new corporate headquarters located off of Colonel Howard Boulevard continues on schedule. UGI officials will contact township officials shortly regarding an official ribbon cutting date anticipated in early spring.

Alice Hummer is a correspondent for The Ephrata Review.

