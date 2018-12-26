- Beer: the real holiday spirit
- Ephrata H.S. will stage ‘Clue’
- Singing with the girls is a hard habit to break
- Lititz Storytelling Fest is coming soon
- Voices of Conscience exhibit coming to area
- Hear ye! Hear ye! The Ren Faire cometh on Aug. 4!
- Reel Reviews: Different travels for different audiences
- Locals add voices to Fulton’s ‘Hunchback’
- Talk to the hand! Last chance to see ‘Hand of God’ at EPAC this weeken
- Reel Reviews: ‘Solo’ and ‘Adrift’
East Cocalico supervisors welcome new SRO
Cocalico School District’s first School Resource Officer (SRO), East Cocalico Police Officer Eric Fisher, receives congratulations from (left to right) Romao Carrasco, East Cocalico Township supervisor; Police Chief Darrick Keppley; Doug Mackley, supervisor, and Alan Fry, supervisor chairman, at supervisors Dec. 6 meeting. Fisher is a 13-year veteran officer on the force and begins his duties in the school district in January 2019. (Photo by Alice Hummer)
Major UGI gas line coming soon to the borough
A major gas line installation project by UGI is planned...
Ephrata Twp. holds line on taxes
Ephrata Township residents can look forward to the new year...
Remembering Christmas ‘back in the day’
Christmas memories from the past — some just a few...
Cocalico Creek bridge completed
Allows full opening of seven-mile rail trail Friday Almost 30...
Township pulls away from Ephrata; Second-half surge keys Streaks win
For two quarters Friday, Ephrata matched Manheim Township, step for...
Akron plans to Shoe-In the new year
A giant shoe will drop from the sky at Akron’s...
Eagles bowlers roll into first place; Knock off Spartans in battle of unbeatens
The top two Lancaster-Lebanon League Section Three bowling teams toed...
Not the same
Editor, Record Express, As a former legislator from Lancaster...
The Akron dream
I suppose it was around 1970 when this new...
