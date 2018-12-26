Home   >   Cocalico   >   East Cocalico supervisors welcome new SRO

Cocalico School District’s first School Resource Officer (SRO), East Cocalico Police Officer Eric Fisher, receives congratulations from (left to right) Romao Carrasco, East Cocalico Township supervisor; Police Chief Darrick Keppley; Doug Mackley, supervisor, and Alan Fry, supervisor chairman, at supervisors Dec. 6 meeting. Fisher is a 13-year veteran officer on the force and begins his duties in the school district in January 2019. (Photo by Alice Hummer)

