East Cocalico Township hires new manager

Scott Russell, age 47, is the new East Cocalico Township manager.

“He starts in mid-April. The exact date will be determined as East Cocalico supervisors finalize a transition plan,” said Steve Gabriel, interim manager for the last 13 months.

Russell’s starting salary is $95,000.

“Other contract details are being worked out,” said Russell.

A licensed professional engineer, Russell is director of municipal engineering for Rettew Associates. He oversees a staff of 40 full- and part-time engineers, planners and support staff, who serve 39 municipalities as engineer of record.

“I have lots of municipal experience,” said Russell. “I hope my local government experience is beneficial to the township.”

Prior to joining Rettew, Russell was regional manager for offices in Lancaster and Gettysburg for Herbert, Rowland and Grubic.

A University of Pittsburgh graduate, he earned a master’s degree in civil engineering, management and planning from Kansas State University.

Russell served as a combat engineer in the Army Corps of Engineers. He saw active duty and then served in the Pennsylvania National Guard. He was honorably discharged in 2002 with the rank of captain.

Russell is in his second, six-year term on the East Hempfield Township Board of Supervisors. He is the board chairman.

A 2003 graduate of the Leadership Lancaster program, Russell is active in his community. He teaches fifth and sixth graders in Sunday church School, is a den leader for Cub Scouts and an assistant scout master for Boy Scouts.

His family enjoys outdoor activities together, such as camping and skiing.