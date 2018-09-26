Home   >   Cocalico   >   East Cocalico Township tax collector steps down

East Cocalico Township tax collector steps down

By on September 26, 2018

Municipal authorities and residents in the comfortable situation with a tax collector who knows everyone for more than two generations and performs her duties in an accurate, efficient and friendly manner must get ready for a change.

Joan Fischer, after 35 years of exemplary service, will step down due to health reasons from her tax collector duties after collecting all of the 2018 tax receipts.

Her investment in the people of the township is evident as she works with township officials to develop and help implement a smooth transition plan for a new person.

Township officials approved advertising the position at their Sept. 20 meeting. The chosen candidate will complete Fischer’s elected term, ending Dec. 31, 2021. Interested candidates can check the township website, eastcocalicotownship.com for more information.

When asked about her long-tenure in this position, Fischer said, “Although this position bears little resemblance to my educational background (I worked as a mathematician in private industry before our children were born), there is no work I would have felt more rewarded in doing these last thirty-five years. The confidence the township has shown in me to allow me to work entirely without supervision, and to create my own algorithms in order to do my job with maximum accuracy and efficiency, as well as serving as an advocate, intermediary and government official working one-on-one for the good people of our township have been an honor and a privilege. Closing the door as I leave my office for the last time will represent the end of an extremely wonderful and meaningful chapter of my life.”

Alice Hummer is a correspondent for the Ephrata Review.

 

