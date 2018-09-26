- Lititz Storytelling Fest is coming soon
- Voices of Conscience exhibit coming to area
- Hear ye! Hear ye! The Ren Faire cometh on Aug. 4!
- Reel Reviews: Different travels for different audiences
- Locals add voices to Fulton’s ‘Hunchback’
- Talk to the hand! Last chance to see ‘Hand of God’ at EPAC this weeken
- Reel Reviews: ‘Solo’ and ‘Adrift’
- New brews at Ephrata Brewfest
- Writer by day, anime extraordinaire by night
- EPAC’s ‘Fun Home’ really is ‘theater that matters’
East Cocalico Township tax collector steps down
Municipal authorities and residents in the comfortable situation with a tax collector who knows everyone for more than two generations and performs her duties in an accurate, efficient and friendly manner must get ready for a change.
Joan Fischer, after 35 years of exemplary service, will step down due to health reasons from her tax collector duties after collecting all of the 2018 tax receipts.
Her investment in the people of the township is evident as she works with township officials to develop and help implement a smooth transition plan for a new person.
Township officials approved advertising the position at their Sept. 20 meeting. The chosen candidate will complete Fischer’s elected term, ending Dec. 31, 2021. Interested candidates can check the township website, eastcocalicotownship.com for more information.
When asked about her long-tenure in this position, Fischer said, “Although this position bears little resemblance to my educational background (I worked as a mathematician in private industry before our children were born), there is no work I would have felt more rewarded in doing these last thirty-five years. The confidence the township has shown in me to allow me to work entirely without supervision, and to create my own algorithms in order to do my job with maximum accuracy and efficiency, as well as serving as an advocate, intermediary and government official working one-on-one for the good people of our township have been an honor and a privilege. Closing the door as I leave my office for the last time will represent the end of an extremely wonderful and meaningful chapter of my life.”
Alice Hummer is a correspondent for the Ephrata Review.
About Alice Hummer
Latest News
-
Rely on Tire Consultants for your Autumn Road Trips
It’s always a pleasure to take a road trip in...
-
Stoudts: For All Seasons and All Reasons
From fine dining to special events to brew fests, Stoudts...
-
East Cocalico opens doors for development
Two ordinances passed by supervisors at their Sept. 20 meeting...
-
West Cocalico considers funding new police radios
On the heels of a presentation on the department’s pursuit...
-
Declaration House breaks ground for 3.5 million project
The Sept. 17 ground-breaking for medical, dental and mental health...
-
East Cocalico Township tax collector steps down
Municipal authorities and residents in the comfortable situation with a...
-
‘Fair’ly optimistic
100th Fair off to a soggy start, with only second...
-
Rely on Tire Consultants for your Autumn Road Trips
It’s always a pleasure to take a road trip...
-
Stoudts: For All Seasons and All Reasons
From fine dining to special events to brew fests,...
-
East Cocalico opens doors for development
Two ordinances passed by supervisors at their Sept. 20...
-
It’s over – Pig, rooster chases canceled
Organizers say safety and protester disruption concerns fueled the...
- August 31, 2016
- 33
-
Not the same
Editor, Record Express, As a former legislator from Lancaster...
- April 16, 2014
- 13
-
The Akron dream
I suppose it was around 1970 when this new...
- March 26, 2015
- 12
-
Karen Stauffer says:
-
Brianna says:
-
Aubree Fahringer says: