East Cocalico will hold first business forum

By on August 22, 2018
East Cocalico zoning officer Tony Luongo (left) and East Cocalico Township manager Scott Russell look at the list of over 60 business owners or representatives signed up for the township’s first ever business forum.
Scheduled for Weaver’s Banquet Facility on Tuesday, Aug. 28 starting at 9 a.m. with light refreshments, the forum is open to discuss anything brought up.
Luongo said no supervisors will attend. Business leaders will drive the agenda and how often they wish to meet.
“Over the years a number of business owners have suggested convening such a group. I see this group helping to facilitate the township’s growth and progress,” said Luongo.
Not signed up and wish to attend? Sign up now by calling 717-336-1720 or email Zoning_Assistant@eastcocalicotownship.com.

