Egg retrievers: an Easter ‘tail’

Delaware Valley Golden Retriever Rescue (DVGRR) held a canine Easter Egg Hunt at its Golden Gateway campus, on 60 Vera Cruz Road, in Reinholds, on Saturday, March 24.

The event was open to the public and all dog-and human-friendly dogs were welcome. Many of the dogs in attendance had actually been adopted from DVGRR.

The egg hunt was primarily led by the dogs themselves. The dogs walked with the owners and either sniffed at eggs, giving the owners a clue to pick them up, or the dogs picked the eggs up in their mouths and deposited them in the Easter egg basket.

The eggs were full of treats and each owner was given a sheet that indicated what brand of treats were in each egg. There were large eggs — prize eggs — and each guest was allowed one of these. They contained a prize basket number or an item from the DVGRR retail store.

In addition to an egg hunt, there was food for sale and play equipment for the dogs outside. The Easter Bunny was on hand for selfie photos with pups and their owners.

Sponsored Easter Egg Hunt prize baskets were awarded and raffled off.

DVGRR plans to hold the event again next year.