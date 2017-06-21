- Another round! Ephrata Brewfest back for second year
- This summer, at the movies…
- Easter Egg Hunt List
- Irish dance showcase at Warwick High School
- Roots and Blues 2017
- Reel Reviews: 2017 Oscar picks
- ‘American Idiot’ at EPAC
- Warwick grad producing ‘Million Dollar Quartet’ at Dutch Apple
- ‘Somewhereville Station’ revisits the 50s and 60s
Ephrata Police Log: June 21, 2017
The Ephrata Police Department reported the following:
SPEED CHECK: Police conducted a speed compliance check June 14 in the 500 block of West Route 897, Reinholds, where the speed limit is 35 mph. Twenty vehicles were stopped. The highest cited speed was 61 mph.
WARRANT: Police attempted to arrest Frank O. Suriano, 39, Oak Street, Denver, in the 500 block of Hertzog Valley Road, West Cocalico Township, on an outstanding Lancaster County Sheriff’s warrant at 3:55 p.m. June 15. Suriano fled on foot from police and, upon being stopped, fought with police before he was taken into custody. Suriano and the officer both required treatment at Ephrata Wellspan Hospital for their injuries. Suriano was released to the custody of the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Department at 8 p.m. Criminal charges against Suriano are pending as a result of the incident.
The Ephrata Police Department provides coverage for West Cocalico Township and Adamstown Borough.
About digital editor
One Comment
Leave a Reply Cancel reply
Latest News
-
Gage Personnel Serves Up Great Opportunities for Employers and Employees
Whether you are an employer seeking qualified personnel, or an...
-
The Hill Is Your Favorite Summer Place
With a relaxing outdoor deck, fresh from the garden flavors...
-
Cocalico Corner: Buddy, can you spare a kidney for a Cocalico kid?
What would you do if you woke up with Stage...
-
Jeff Sauder is new West Cocalico supervisor
The vacancy on the West Cocalico Township board of supervisors...
-
Cracking up…Sidewalk issues, responsibilities focus of Adamstown meeting
At least two groups of residents attended the July 11...
-
Police Reports, July 19, 2017
The East Cocalico Police Department reported the following: DUI: Mallory...
-
Handi*Vangelism, EASD and Akron agree to PILOT payments
At Monday’s Akron Borough Council meeting, Handi*Vangelism’s vision of a...
-
Gage Personnel Serves Up Great Opportunities for Employers and Employees
Whether you are an employer seeking qualified personnel, or...
-
The Hill Is Your Favorite Summer Place
With a relaxing outdoor deck, fresh from the garden...
-
Cocalico Corner: Buddy, can you spare a kidney for a Cocalico kid?
What would you do if you woke up with...
-
It’s over – Pig, rooster chases canceled
Organizers say safety and protester disruption concerns fueled the...
- August 31, 2016
- 33
-
Not the same
Editor, Record Express, As a former legislator from Lancaster...
- April 16, 2014
- 13
-
The Akron dream
I suppose it was around 1970 when this new...
- March 26, 2015
- 12
-
Michael C. Upton says:
-
Rosemary Weidman says:
-
Tom Knapp says:
Jon Calvin
June 24, 2017 at 4:24 pm
Ephrata Police Department needs to do a speed trap on Ephrata’s Main Street, everyday between 6am and 8am. They could make enough money to buy a decade’s worth of donuts. But you never see a cop in Ephrata at this time. They’re too busy patrolling Adamstown, that huge high crime community.