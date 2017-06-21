Home   >   Cocalico   >   Ephrata Police Log: June 21, 2017

Ephrata Police Log: June 21, 2017

The Ephrata Police Department reported the following:

SPEED CHECK: Police conducted a speed compliance check June 14 in the 500 block of West Route 897, Reinholds, where the speed limit is 35 mph. Twenty vehicles were stopped. The highest cited speed was 61 mph.

WARRANT: Police attempted to arrest Frank O. Suriano, 39, Oak Street, Denver, in the 500 block of Hertzog Valley Road, West Cocalico Township, on an outstanding Lancaster County Sheriff’s warrant at 3:55 p.m. June 15. Suriano fled on foot from police and, upon being stopped, fought with police before he was taken into custody. Suriano and the officer both required treatment at Ephrata Wellspan Hospital for their injuries. Suriano was released to the custody of the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Department at 8 p.m. Criminal charges against Suriano are pending as a result of the incident.

The Ephrata Police Department provides coverage for West Cocalico Township and Adamstown Borough.

 

  1. Jon Calvin

    June 24, 2017 at 4:24 pm

    Ephrata Police Department needs to do a speed trap on Ephrata’s Main Street, everyday between 6am and 8am. They could make enough money to buy a decade’s worth of donuts. But you never see a cop in Ephrata at this time. They’re too busy patrolling Adamstown, that huge high crime community.

