Ephrata Police Report June 1, 2017

By on May 31, 2017

The Ephrata Police Department reported the following:

CRASH: Police responded to a vehicle accident at the intersection of Route 897 and North Peartown Road, West Cocalico Township, at 3:28 p.m. May 23. A commercial truck driven by Timothy Mohn Jr., 38, Myerstown, swerved to avoid a vehicle that pulled out from a stop sign and struck a tree and utility pole. Mohn and his passenger were taken to Reading Hospital for treatment of minor injuries. Reinholds Fire Company, Reinholds Ambulance and Reamstown Ambulance assisted.

WARRANT: Zachary Thomas, 22, Denver, was taken into custody in the 100 block of North State Street in Ephrata Borough May 24 on an outstanding Lancaster County bench warrant. Thomas was turned over to the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office for transport to Lancaster County Prison.

The Ephrata Police Department provides coverage for West Cocalico Township and Adamstown Borough.

