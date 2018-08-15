Ephrata police update Adamstown supervisors

Mayor Dean Johnson asked the Ephrata Police Department to provide information to council regarding how long it took police to respond to calls for the first six months of this year.

“Response times are up a little bit this time from last year,” said Lt. Christopher McKim at the Aug. 7 meeting. “I don’t have an explanation for it and I don’t have an explanation for why distribution has changed from (code) two and (code) three. “It may just be the season, it may just be an anomaly. We’ll keep an eye on it and see what it means, if anything.”

Priority Distribution Response

Code 1 6.41% 0:08:04

Code 2 70.51% 0:07:35

Code 3 20:51% 0:07:52

Code 4 2.56% 0:12:41

McKim explained the differences between codes.

“Code one and Code two dispatches are emergencies,” said McKim. “A response to these calls may affect someone’s health.

Code one calls tend to lean toward medical emergencies, where Code two is geared more toward potential or actual crime in progress. It is also important to recognize that these are mostly “original dispatch” incident types and may not necessarily reflect the actual nature of the call.

Codes three and four are generally not known emergencies but do have a sense of urgency. In some cases, evidence may be lost without a prompt response.

Higher numbered codes are all less important. Those events’ responses were not analyzed, as they do not immediately affect safety.

Also in police news, police conducted speed studies (counting cars and their speeds from a box) last month.

“We found most violators at 15 W. Main St.,” said McKim.

5.42% of drivers were driving 36+ mph in a 25mph speed zone.

“The best four hours for enforcement would be from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., which would lead to an average of five citable cars per day,” said McKim. “From 2 p.m. to 6 p.m., we could get seven a day, on average.”

Councilman Dave Matz asked if police will “ever be allowed to use radar” to enforce speed.

“This is the closest we’ve ever been today,” said McKim. “It’s been past the senate, it has been through at least one consideration in the House,” said McKim.

In other news, according to Matz, a few Adamstown residents are taking advantage of having old water meters which do not record the volume of water used. They are billed for less water and sewer consumption which the rest of the residents subsidize.

Most water meters are located outside, but three or four homeowners are refusing to allow access for the borough to read their meters. They are being charged a minimum and not their actual usage.

Matz created an addendum to an ordinance which was motioned and approved by council.

“Authorities shall have the right to terminate services or take any other action permitted by law,” said Matz about water and sewer violators.

Justin Baas, from the Adamstown YMCA, informed council of their upcoming Adamstown Family Fun Fest on Aug. 14, featuring a “trash talk” dunk tank. The event is free and food will be available.

“This is for youth programming and scholarships,” said Baas. “Here at the Y, no one is turned away for the inability to pay.”

Local businesses are sponsoring the event, including Blue Ridge Communications, Henry Schein, Bollman Hat Factory, Lions Club, Four Seasons Produce, and St. Paul’s Lutheran.

Council agreed to donate $650 for the event which will be held rain or shine.

Councilwoman Jessica Kelly said the “dog swim” at Adamstown Pool will be held on a Sunday in September. The pool will donate proceeds to a local shelter.

Michele Walter Fry welcomes your comments at michelewalterfry@gmail.com.