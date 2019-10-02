Ephrata Police withdraw Adamstown shooting range proposal
The Ephrata Police Department formally withdrew their proposed shooting range in Adamstown Borough on Sept. 26.
The Sept. 18 Fire and Safety committee meeting was attended by several members of the community, who expressed various concerns over the proximity of the range to surrounding homes, noise, property values, the potential for environmental changes, and lead in the water.
Randy Good, Adamstown Borough council president, asked Ephrata Police to withdraw their proposal last week. In addition to the negative feedback shared at the committee meeting, a petition was circulating in the community, and there was also the possibility of a protest, scheduled for the Oct. 1 Borough council meeting.
“Folks aired their concerns,” said Lieutenant Thomas Shumaker of the Ephrata Police, when reached by phone Tuesday. “And we heard them.”
Throughout the proposal process, police stressed that ultimately, they desired to be “good neighbors” to the communities they serve. (In addition to Adamstown, Ephrata Police also serve the communities of Ephrata and West Cocalico.) They reiterated this sentiment in a letter, submitted to the Borough and published on the Borough’s website.
“Our goal has always been the safety of — and service to — all of our customers,” wrote Shumaker, in the letter. “In this case, residents have expressed that they do not feel safe, nor well-served with our proposed training site.”
Police thanked the borough for considering the proposal, which was initially brought before council at the Aug. 6 meeting.
The location of the proposed range, which would have been at approximately 400 Adamstown Road, was ideal according to earlier statements from police, due to the surrounding woods and secluded environment. There, police would have been able to complete required tactical training drills and hone other skills for the varied situations police encounter while on the job.
Shumaker said that the department will continue to seek a suitable location to construct a training shooting range.
“We’ll absolutely consider other locations,” he said.
When asked if the department will move forward at this time on a search, Shumaker said that the hunt for a different location will most likely be “tabled, until the department receives a new chief.”
The department is currently in a state of transition, pending the retirement of long-time police chief William “Bill” Harvey on Oct. 4.
Aubree Fahringer is the Cocalico editor for The Ephrata Review. She welcomes comments and questions at afahringer@lnpnews.com.
