Fifth anniversary for Kole Trupe Toy Drive

Thousands of hospitalized children in the region have enjoyed brand new toys over the years at Christmas thanks to the efforts of the Kole Trupe family and the East Cocalico Police Department.

Kole died in a tragic flooding accident when he was in third grade. The family, with help from East Cocalico Police Department, honor Kole’s life by annually collecting new toys and distributing them to Lancaster and Berks County hospitals as well as Hershey Medical Center and Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia.

Want to help with the drive? It’s easy to do. Bring an unwrapped new toy or Legos to one of the following collection sites: 1) The Trupe home at 53 S. Line Road, Stevens; 2) East Cocalico Police Department at 100 Hill Road, during weekday business hours; 3) Rivera Pizza, 1405 N. Reading Road; 4) Heck Construction, 143 Main St., Denver; 5) Cocalico High School or 6) Cocalico Middle School.

Several days are needed to complete the toy distribution. Please donate toys before Dec. 20.

Coordinating the drive for the police department is Corporal Josh Sola.

“The collection gets bigger every year and that’s great as more and more children receive the joy of knowing they’re thought about while in the hospital,” he said.

For additional questions or other information please contact joshsola@hotmail.com.

Alice Hummer is a correspondent for The Ephrata Review.