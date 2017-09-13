- Wool Frolic Sept. 16 at Landis Valley
- Bluetrain will kick off shindig season
- AJ’s pop up mini golf fundraiser returns
- Another round! Ephrata Brewfest back for second year
- This summer, at the movies…
- Easter Egg Hunt List
- Irish dance showcase at Warwick High School
- Roots and Blues 2017
- Reel Reviews: 2017 Oscar picks
Food, pageant fare well at Denver Fair
This slideshow requires JavaScript.
Balancing a shiny tiara on her head and smiling for the cameras Tuesday, newly crowned queen Katie Carrasco walked off under conditions many others have not experienced during previous Miss Denver Fair coronations: through a relatively dry fairgrounds.
The pageant Tuesday evening officially kicked off the annual fair, which throughout its history has often dodged September rainstorms.
“Depending on who you talk to, this is the 35th or 36th consecutive fair,” said Nevin McQuate pageant director. “One year the fair was shortened by rain storms. We got battered but took the pageant inside the (Cocalico High) school studio.”
Carrasco, a 17-year-old Cocalico High School student, bested three other teens to win the annual Miss Denver Fair pageant. She is the daughter of Romao and Melissa Carrasco.
She plans to attend the United States Naval Academy or West Point with a goal of eventually becoming a trauma or pediatric surgeon.
Contestants read essays on their experiences attending the fair while growing up in Denver. Not surprisingly, each contestant, including first runner-up Sara Davis and second runner-up Haley Zimmerman, mentioned food, rides, swine and other animals and, of course, the traditionally awful September weather.
Emily Moran, a 16-year-old born with Down Syndrome who finished with the “sweet heart” title, said her favorite food item is the soup. Moran admitted she “is a busy girl year round” but she never misses the opportunity to go to the Denver Fair.
“I can’t remember a time our family hasn’t gone to the fair,” she said.
Zimmerman, a 17-year-old senior at Cocalico said she never missed the opportunity to try the fried Oreos at the fair each year though she can’t remember the first time she tried one. She especially enjoys the creative end of the fair and art competition.
“Getting the individuals active and showcasing individual talents and as well as enjoying the fellowship and the nature around us is another example of how it affects us,” she said. “The small town event is an outlet for some the gain recognition and do what they love. And many folks in the farming industry are able to let curious kids feed their cattle and other live stock in many petting zoos.”
She loves that local artist are able to express themselves in fait exhibits but seeing and smelling all of the baked goods “wants me to get in the kitchen and bake cookies.”
Zimmerman, the daughter of Harold and Carol martin and Thomas Zimmerman, is an active member of the Rallying Club at Cocalico High School and has been a girl scout for 11 years.
Sara Davis, an honor student from Reamstown, has taken advanced placement classes such as AP literature and plans to take AP language. She is a girl scout, a member of the marching band, choir, and National Honor Society.
“The first thing that comes to mind about the Denver Fair is smiles and laughter,” she said. “It signifies the end of summer and the beginning of another school year,
While Denver may be a small town, the Denver Fair “is the biggest social event we have all year that unites the community,” Davis said.
She remembers someone bringing her a waffle ice cream sandwich at the fair when she was 10.
“I said, umm ‘I only eat syrup on waffles, not ice cream’ but ate it anyway,” Davis said. “I loved it. I remember eating only ice cream and waffles at our house for a long time after that.”
Carrasco didn’t have to think twice when asked what fair food she favored.
“Oh my goodness, my favorite food at the fair?” she asked knowingly. “Pumpkin funnel cake. Hands down, I could eat five of them.
Carrasco remembers attending the fair growing up when her parents would always park far away.
“So by the time we walked in I would always rush by the animal tents and art building to the crest of the hill to overlo0k the whole ground. My eyes would light up dazzled by the shear awesomeness.”
Of course, the wafting aroma of “pumpkin funnel cake and fried vegetables” heightened her senses.
The fair offers food that would make Homer Simpson drool: hot dogs, hot wings, cotton candy, candy apples, caramel corn, doughnuts, plus local favorites such as California cheeseburgers from Schoeneck Area Lions Club and Fink’s French Fries.
Fried offerings available include breaded onions, mushrooms, zucchini and, a previous Miss Denver favorite: fried Oreos.
Other opening night events besides the Miss Denver Fair pageant included the swine show and the super candy scramble. There is also pony rides, a business expo, amusement rides.
The fair, which officially opened in 1981 at Denver Memorial Park, 800 Main St., runs from Tuesday, Sept. 12 through Saturday, Sept. 16. The midway opens at 4 p.m. with several food stands open daily at 11 a.m.
The fair closes at 10 p.m. through the week and 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Besides the Miss Denver pageant, there is an agricultural fair with judged exhibits, rides, contests, food, livestock shows and entertainment.
The popular pet show is Saturday at 9 a.m. followed by the competitive Jell-O Eating contest at 1 p.m. Entertainment this year includes, The Chris Ruble Band which plays Friday at 7 p.m., along with School bands performing Thursday at 6:30 p.m.
Flamin’ Dick and the Hot Rods perform Saturday at 7:30 p.m., there is a home canning demonstration Wednesday at 7 p.m., and a large fish tank will be set up in the midway for anglers.
Patrick Burns is a staff writer and social media editor for The Ephrata Review. He welcomes your questions and comments and can be reached at pburns.eph@lnpnews.com or at 721-4455.
About Patrick Burns
Related Posts
Latest News
- Showcase of Homes, September 14, 2017
-
K-ville Hotel & Tavern Is Back and Better than Ever
A devastating fire on April Fool’s Day in 2015 might...
-
Attorney Michael J. Rostolsky: Personalized Service You Can Rely On
Ephrata Review Business Review Rostolsky Attorney Michael J. Rostolsky: Personalized...
-
Ephrata Borough now has nuisance ordinance
With an eye toward protecting the health and welfare of...
-
Vendor vetting
Green Dragon owners discuss steps they take to ensure quality...
-
CanineBall!
There was the usual canine craziness on Saturday at the...
-
Electricity up in the air in East Cocalico
East Cocalico Township Supervisors’ discussions about UGI’s 32-acre parcel along...
-
Showcase of Homes, September 14, 2017
-
K-ville Hotel & Tavern Is Back and Better than Ever
A devastating fire on April Fool’s Day in 2015...
-
Attorney Michael J. Rostolsky: Personalized Service You Can Rely On
Ephrata Review Business Review Rostolsky Attorney Michael J. Rostolsky:...
-
It’s over – Pig, rooster chases canceled
Organizers say safety and protester disruption concerns fueled the...
- August 31, 2016
- 33
-
Not the same
Editor, Record Express, As a former legislator from Lancaster...
- April 16, 2014
- 13
-
The Akron dream
I suppose it was around 1970 when this new...
- March 26, 2015
- 12
-
Cypher says:
-
Sharon Hartwell says:
-
Sharon says: