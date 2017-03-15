- Irish dance showcase at Warwick High School
- Roots and Blues 2017
- Reel Reviews: 2017 Oscar picks
- ‘American Idiot’ at EPAC
- Warwick grad producing ‘Million Dollar Quartet’ at Dutch Apple
- ‘Somewhereville Station’ revisits the 50s and 60s
- St. Patty’s musical at Ephrata Main
- Dance, concert will benefit Jamaica missions
- Happy Anniver5ary, St. Boniface!
Forbidden planets, rock ‘n’ roll and Shakespeare at Cocalico
If any of the words that appear in the title appeal to you, you will love the Cocalico Playmakers’ production of Return to the Forbidden Planet, directed by Jere Kimmich.
Make sure to invite your parents, your neighbors, and your dog to come see this musical set for March 17 and 18 at 7 p.m. and March 19 at 2 p.m. at high school.
Mr. Kimmich is very excited to be directing such an amazing musical and awesome cast.
The musical is full of amazing 1950s and ’60s rock and a lot of lovable characters, like the rollerblading robot named Ariel. This robot is played by Cocalico senior Jared Sumar.
Jared had to learn how to rollerblade for this role and when asked his thoughts, he said, “It’s kinda funny. I have to focus on skating more than acting sometimes. It’s very interesting.”
Overall, the musical will draw in all kinds of people with the fun cast and audience involvement.
It especially draws on Shakespeare’s The Tempest and tells the tale of a man and his daughter being stranded on a planet and having to seek help.
