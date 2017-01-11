If you go, let us know!

Are you one of the thousands of Americans planning to attend the presidential inauguration of Donald J. Trump on Friday, Jan. 20?

Are you among the thousands planning to join the Women’s March on Washington on Saturday, Jan. 21? Or perhaps the sister march in Philadelphia the same day?

If you’re putting any of these events on your calendar, we hope you’ll share photos and/or anecdotes of your experiences with us!

Please send photos and reflections for inclusion in the Cocalico section of the Jan. 25 issue of the Ephrata Review to dreed.eph@LNPNews.com.

We’ll need to have the information in hand by noon Monday, Jan. 23.

Any questions? Contact Donna Reed, Cocalico editor, at 717-721-4424 or at dreed.eph@LNPNews.com.