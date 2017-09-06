Home   >   Cocalico   >   Goldens rule: DVGRR rescues 17 dogs displaced in Texas by Hurricane Harvey

Goldens rule: DVGRR rescues 17 dogs displaced in Texas by Hurricane Harvey

By on September 6, 2017

Barry Rupp’s love of his own golden retrievers planted an inescapable impulse to volunteer with the Delaware Valley Golden Retriever Rescue in Reinholds about 10 years ago.

As a member of the DVGRR transportation team, the Ephrata resident has logged hundreds of miles traveling to pick up goldens, golden doodles and golden mixes.

However, a weekend trip to Texas to pick up 20 dogs, which were taking up badly needed dog shelter space in the flooded areas near Houston, was a few levels above DVGRR’s typical “long” trips to upstate New York, Ohio, Virginia and others.

“I have done several trips with myself and a driver where we’ve picked up one, two or three dogs,” Rupp said. “The difference on this trip was 1,600 miles and many, many more dogs.”

He was part of an eight-member group that left at 3 a.m. Friday morning to rendezvous in Texas at Austin Pets Alive shelter and rescue dogs that had been in shelters prior to Hurricane Harvey “in order to make room for dogs displaced by the storm.”

“We had intended to pick up 20 but turned out only getting 17 but it was not disappointing in the least,” he said. “This was an incredible experience; it was certainly grueling — not too bad going down but on the way back.”

The group was able to stop and rest heading south but drove straight through from Texas to Reinholds. The transportation team arrived at DVGRR’s Golden Gateway campus at 8:20 p.m. Monday after having departed Austin at 2 p.m. on Sunday.

“The team did make ‘rest/refuel breaks’ along the way where each potty break lasted about an hour for our team of eight to handle 17 dogs,” said John Plummer, DVGRR executive director.

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

Also traveling in the group were Ephrata resident Dennis Stauffer, kennel manager; Lisa Jagielski, volunteer manager and trainer; Frank Fabian, DVGRR board member; and volunteers Robin Wenger, Scott Yeagley, and Dot Fabian.

Just hours before leaving on Thursday, Plummer went through a checklist while packing two DVGRR vehicles, which accompanied a personal van owned by the Fabians.

“It’s very important to understand that the dogs we transported were in shelters or housed by rescue foster homes awaiting adoption prior to the storm,” said Plummer. “In doing so, we helped the groups in Texas have more space to hold storm-displaced dogs and will hopefully be able to reunite them with their owners.”

DVGRR traveled to Austin loaded with requested supplies, including a critically needed microchip reader. Other items included collars, leashes, and crates plus medications.

“We sent an e-mail and posted on our Facebook page that we’d be going and asked for donations. The response before we left was overwhelming,” said Plummer. “Additionally, we donated certain medications from our own supply and Penn Veterinary Supply stopped by with 10 cartons the night before we left.”

Rupp said some of the dogs have names while others did not. It’s not unusual that DVGRR has given names to rescues which he called “buddies.”

“A woman approached at a rest stop near Virginia and said ‘we have one of your dogs in our car right over here.’ It was one of our buddies. I think it was Dennis Stauffer who said we’re up to 90 buddies at DVGRR.”

Among the dogs rescued were five puppies, who, along with the 12 others now at DVGRR’s campus, will undergo veterinary exams and behavior assessments before being released for adoption.

“We didn’t change the world by rescuing these 17 dogs, but for these 17 dogs, we changed their world,” Plumber said.

Those interested in adopting should complete an adoptions questionnaire that can be found online at www.dvgrr.org.

Patrick Burns is a staff writer and social media editor for The Ephrata Review. He welcomes your questions and comments and can be reached at pburns.eph@lnpnews.com or at 721-4455.

