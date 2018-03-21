- Penn Cinema co-founder hopes to open two-screen theater in downtown Lancaster
Good Funeral Home has been sold
The Good Funeral Home and Cremation Centre Inc. in Reamstown was officially sold to a new owner on March 19, after remaining in the same family for six generations.
Michael Good has served as the supervisor and director for 40 years, after becoming licensed as a funeral director at the age of 21. He is the sixth generation director to operate the establishment and he can fondly recall growing up in the funeral home while his grandparents oversaw it.
However, Good has decided to sell the business to a new director. Marie Sipler, a resident of Berks County, has assumed directorship of the funeral home. Good will stay on in an advisory, supportive role during this transition. The name will change to Good Sipler Funeral and Cremation Centre Inc.
Finding a suitable successor was imperative for Good.
“This is an important position,” he said. “We help families through the rough, transitional period.”
Though he is dedicated to the business, he acknowledged that it was time for a change.
“Personally, I just know it’s time,” said Good, in reference to his decision to sell the business. “Marie respects the history of the family business and she wants to continue it, not remake it. I have confidence in her.”
Sipler has worked in agriculture for years, but despite enjoying her work, she began to feel as though something was missing.
“Lots of people my age are getting their masters degrees,” she said. “But I went and got my mortuary science degree.”
She wanted something “more fulfilling”, and her hope is for her and her family to be deeply involved with the community.
“Maybe this is something I could do that not everyone could,” Sipler said, of becoming the funeral home director.
She is passionate about using this new role to serve Reamstown and the surrounding area. Her family is supportive of her new career choice and Sipler says she is “very excited to serve the community.”
